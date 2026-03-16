‘Ambitious Australia’ report: There is not a moment to waste

Australia’s leading scientists are urging the Australian Government to start work immediately to implement the Ambitious Australia report’s recommendations as a package.

Australian Academy of Science President Professor Chennupati Jagadish AC said the best time to implement a robust R&D system that underpins a knowledge-based, productive and differentiated economy was 35 years ago. The next-best time is now.

“The independent panel’s report provides the most comprehensive look at Australia’s research and innovation system in decades,” Professor Jagadish said.

“It provides government, business and the research sector with a robust and coherent national roadmap for R&D reform. The report recognises that the challenge is systemic and needs urgent attention.”

The Academy strongly supports the panel’s call to stop the long-term decline in research funding – which is the wellspring of innovation – and to craft an R&D system that supports scale and focus, which is essential for international competitiveness. Without this, Australia will continue to fall behind.

“Senator the Hon Tim Ayres, Minister for Science, has recognised that business must play a greater role if Australia is to lift overall investment in R&D. They must,” Professor Jagadish said.

“However, the Australian Government must also reverse its own underinvestment. Putting research at the centre of the Government's productivity agenda is essential for our future prosperity.

“All parts of the sector need to work in partnership to create a humming R&D system. The federal Government must commit to a 10-year national R&D investment plan that brings government, industry and higher education together to restore investment and strengthen Australia’s international competitiveness.”

Professor Jagadish said that the upcoming May Budget presents an opportunity to start to halt the long-term decline in R&D funding. Without this, Australia risks falling so far behind the rest of the world that it becomes impossible to catch up.

“Rebuilding Australia’s research system will take multiple budgets – but it must start with this one.

“We thank the Government for their leadership in commissioning this strategic examination of R&D and the independent panel for their comprehensive consultations across universities, industry, government and the broader community.

“The Academy looks forward to working with Government to undertake the detailed work needed to implement the Ambitious Australia recommendations,” Professor Jagadish said.