Anna-Maria Arabia OAM to step down as Chief Executive of the Australian Academy of Science

The Australian Academy of Science has today announced Anna-Maria Arabia OAM’s resignation as Chief Executive. Her last day in the role will be 17 April 2026.

In thanking Ms Arabia for her almost 10 years of commitment and contribution, Academy President Professor Chennupati Jagadish AC paid tribute to Ms Arabia’s legacy, acknowledging her leadership through a period of significant activity, external change and disruption.

“On behalf of Council I thank Anna-Maria for her service and for the energy and commitment she brought to the role. We wish her every success in her future endeavours,” Professor Jagadish said.

Under Ms Arabia’s leadership, the Academy strengthened its role in providing trusted, independent science advice to government, including supporting national decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Rapid Research Information Forum.

During her tenure, the Academy progressed sustained advocacy for Australia’s research and development sector, advanced work in STEM education, led national efforts to advance equity and inclusion in STEM, and navigated complex policy interfaces spanning law, national security and defence. This work has helped to ensure science has remained visible and influential in national decision-making.

Ms Arabia also expanded Australia’s international engagement and science diplomacy, including supporting the establishment of the Pacific Academy of Sciences, and active participation in Asia–Pacific and global academy networks. These efforts strengthened the nation’s scientific standing internationally and expanded the Academy’s reach and partnerships.

Ms Arabia said it has been a privilege to serve as Chief Executive of the Australian Academy of Science, and to serve Australian science at home and abroad.

“I am immensely grateful for the trust placed in me by the Academy’s President, Council, the Fellowship and staff who have poured their talent, care and commitment into advancing science in and for Australia.

“The Academy is a tremendous institution, held in high regard at home and internationally. I leave it in excellent hands and with enormous gratitude and pride.”

The Academy thanks Ms Arabia and wishes her well for the next chapter of her career.