Australia expands horizons for scientists through association with the world’s largest research program

The Australian Academy of Science welcomes the government’s confirmation of Australia’s association to Horizon Europe in early 2027, unlocking the world’s largest research funding program and strengthening global collaboration opportunities for Australian scientists.

Horizon Europe is the European Union’s flagship research and innovation funding program, worth approximately A$155 billion.

The Academy has advocated for Australia’s association to Horizon Europe since 2024, including through convening a 2025 dialogue on Australia–Europe research collaborations. This focused on the strategic benefits of deepening Australia’s research and industry relationship with Europe, in particular via association with Horizon Europe.

“We congratulate Minister Tim Ayres and the Government on concluding negotiations for Australia’s association to Horizon Europe,” said Academy President Professor Sam Berkovic AC PresAA FAHMS FRS.

“Joining Horizon Europe opens the door for Australian scientists to deepen participation in world-leading collaborative research, and places us among other associated countries like Canada, New Zealand and Japan.

“The benefits of this research will flow to Australia’s productivity and economy.

“Association also diversifies our international collaborations in an era of geopolitical uncertainty that can leave our research and innovation base vulnerable.

“Access to Horizon Europe is a win for science and is the result of sustained leadership, diplomacy and advocacy efforts by the Australian Academy of Science and other research sector allies.

“We also acknowledge the significant co-investment by Australia’s Group of Eight universities to make this happen.

“But association alone is not enough. It must be accompanied by sustained domestic investment in research and development and implementation of reforms to strengthen and restore Australia’s science system,” Professor Berkovic said.