The Australian Academy of Science welcomes the findings of a parliamentary report on artificial intelligence (AI) but warns it falls short of delivering the sovereign computing infrastructure Australia urgently needs – or a way to pay for it.

Responding to the Joint Select Committee report on AI, Australian Academy of Science Secretary Policy, Professor Margaret Sheil AO, said Australia must make strategic investments to build sovereign AI capability.

“We are in a small window of time where we are able to act to secure this capability for the country,” she said.

The Academy commends the committee’s recognition that investment in public computing infrastructure is essential to realise the benefits of AI in accelerating research in Australia’s national interest.

It recommends the Government consider requiring major AI infrastructure projects to set aside some of their computing power for use in the national interest.

While this is a welcome step, the Academy warns it will not be enough to meet Australia’s growing needs. Professor Sheil said some of the greatest benefits of AI would come from how it will accelerate scientific research, but Australia risked missing out without significant investment in public computing infrastructure.

“Public interest compute is critical to realising the benefits of AI in research. The committee has recognised that, and we welcome it,” she said.

“But recognising a need isn't the same as meeting it. The report points to the importance of sovereign infrastructure and to sharing the benefits of the data centre boom, but it needs to go further to demonstrate how these benefits will be delivered.

“Australia's biggest challenges, from bushfires and floods to protecting the Reef, protecting our biosecurity and caring for an ageing population across a vast continent, are not the priorities of the companies building today's AI.

“If we want AI that works for Australians, we need the research capability to build it here: Australian scientists, trusted Australian data and computing infrastructure we can rely on. That capability also makes us a stronger partner when we work with other countries to secure access to the world's most advanced models.”

Turning the data centre boom into national benefit

The committee recommended the Government consider ways to ensure the economic gains of AI companies and data centres are shared across the economy and the broader community. We need research capability and computing infrastructure to do that.

While the Academy welcomes this consideration, the report stops short of recommending any concrete solutions.

The Academy has proposed a modest 2.5 per cent levy on AI companies and data centres to fund critical AI infrastructure for public-interest use.

“Australia must capture the benefits of the wave of data centre investment, built on our land, our energy and our resources. We can't let it wash over us.” Professor Sheil said.

The Government’s primary funding program for national research infrastructure, the National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Strategy (NCRIS), faces a funding cliff in 2028, with no certainty over future investment. The Academy strongly welcomes the committee's recommendation for ongoing and consistent funding for programs including NCRIS.

What the Academy is calling for