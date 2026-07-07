Australian Academy of Science announces new Head of International Affairs

Science diplomat Ronit Prawer has been appointed Head of International Affairs at the Australian Academy of Science, following the retirement of Nancy Pritchard after 34 years of service to the Academy.

Ms Prawer will lead the Academy's international engagement at a time when cross-border scientific cooperation is essential for addressing shared global challenges, building on the work she has led since 2025 as Director of the International Science Council Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific.

Academy Executive Director Melissa Abberton said Ms Prawer’s experience in science diplomacy, international engagement and strategic partnerships strengthens the Academy’s global role.

“Ronit’s diverse skills and insights will ensure the Academy’s international work continues to have impact – building Australia’s scientific relationships globally and supporting science-informed decision-making across our region and beyond.

“Having her lead both this role and the ISC Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific means the relationships and insight she’s built across our region can inform and strengthen the Academy’s international work more broadly.”

Ms Prawer takes on the role following the retirement of Nancy Pritchard, whose service to the Academy spanned more than three decades. The Academy paid tribute to Ms Pritchard’s extraordinary contribution to Australian science and international collaboration.

“For more than 30 years, Nancy has been one of the quiet forces behind Australia’s international science relationships,” said Ms Abberton.

“Through her judgement, diplomacy, institutional knowledge and generosity, she has helped the Academy build diverse, enduring relationships across the world.

“We thank Nancy for her unwavering commitment to the value of science without borders.”

Ms Prawer said she was honoured to take on the role and to build on Ms Pritchard’s legacy.

“Nancy's work has strengthened Australia’s scientific voice globally and created opportunities for generations of researchers,” she said.

“I look forward to working with the Academy’s Fellows and partners to continue this important work.”

Through its international work, the Academy advances scientific cooperation, represents Australian science in global forums, and supports partnerships that help science contribute to a more secure, sustainable and equitable future.