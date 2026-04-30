Australian researchers among inaugural Tupu Pacific Research Grant recipients

Six cross-national research teams have been named as the inaugural recipients of the Tupu Pacific Research Grant, with Australian universities among the collaborating partners across all six projects.

Administered by the International Science Council (ISC) Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific and funded by the Australian Government Department of Industry, Science and Resources, the grants support Pacific-led, multidisciplinary research addressing the region's most pressing climate challenges. Each team brings together at least two Pacific Island universities and one Australian university partner.

The funded projects span coral reef monitoring, women's entrepreneurship in the blue economy, children's heat health, clean energy, circular economies, and water security. Australian institutions involved include the University of the Sunshine Coast, the University of Sydney, the University of New South Wales, Western Sydney University, Charles Sturt University, and the Australian National University.

"The Pacific is on the frontline of climate change, and this program ensures the science responding to that crisis is led by Pacific researchers and their deep understanding of the challenges we face," said Ronit Prawer, Director of the ISC Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific.

The program is delivered in collaboration with the Pacific Islands Universities Regional Network (PIURN).

Learn more about the grants