‘The Bearer of this Letter ...’ 

When you travel, do you carry any documentation more powerful than your passport?

How about a travel letter signed by the Australian Prime Minister?

Geologist Ernest Clayton Andrews FRS did.

In fact, over his career, he was furnished with at least six letters signed by either NSW premiers or prime ministers.

Close up of NSW Premier John T. Lang’s signature, 004000016, Fenner archives, Australian Academy of Science.

Andrews was the NSW government geologist for NSW from 1920 to 1930 and was highly decorated for his scientific service.

These letters span the period 1927–1939 and are one of the smallest holdings inside the Fenner Archives, with the entire collection fitting inside one archival box.

Until recently, the documents sat unexamined in the archives. It was only during a research visit from Professor Allison Bashford in late February that their existence – and signficance – was discovered.

The seven intriguing letters – previously described as awards – represent an important find. They appear to be early examples of the Australian document and a rare insight into how the early 20th century Australian government was utilising their scientists overseas. The letters are now available online through the Academy’s catalogue.

The letters showcase different type, seals and governmental language. They also capture a moment of transition, with three of the earlier letters describing the position of NSW premier as ‘Prime Minister of the State of New South Wales’, a statement in contrast to the document seal and header which described the position as premier. Anyone familiar with John T. Lang’s government might not be surprised that he would sign off as prime minister. However, the two additional letters signed by Bertram Stevens show that 'prime minister' was the accepted language until 1939, after which any reference to ‘Prime Minister’ was removed from the state document.

Letter of introduction signed by NSW premier John T. Lang in 1927, 004000016, Fenner archives, Australian Academy of Science.

The series also reveals the different activities that the government supported with introductory letters. In 1927, the Lang government sent Andrews specifically to make enquiries overseas:

The bearer of this letter is Mr. Ernest Clayton Andrews, Government Geologist, of the State department of Mines. Mr Andrews is making an official visit to Great Britain, Canada, the United States of America, Norway, Sweden and France for the purpose of making enquiries in regard to the general question of the coal resources and underground water, geophysical and electrical methods of prospecting, and the scope of and procedure followed in the conduct of geological surveys. Any assistance rendered to Mr. Andrews in connection with his enquiries will be great appreciated by the Government of New South Wales.

At other times, Andrews was representing Australia in the international scientific community:

This will serve to introduce Mr E.C. Andrews, B.A a respected citizen of Sydney, New South Wales who is proceeding on a visit to the United States of America and the Dominion of Canada. Mr Andrews has been deputed by the Australian National Research Council to act as a delegate to the Sixth Pacific Science Congress, San Francisco. Any facilities or courtesies which may be accorded him during his absence from the Commonwealth will be greatly appreciated.

Andrews led the Australian delegation to this Congress in three different years, although only one letter related to this purpose is included in the collection. It remains unclear if two earlier federal letters have been lost to time or if the new Menzies government was unique in providing it to the retired scientist.

Close up of NSW Premier Bertram Stevens signature, 004000016, Fenner archives, Australian Academy of Science.

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If you would like to support the preservation of Australia’s scientific legacy and help us to bring more of treasures online for everyone, please donate or contact us at philanthropy@science.org.au to find out more. You can also organise to visit the Shine Dome and explore the archives firsthand by contacting the library.