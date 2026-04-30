Fellows update: April 2026

Keep abreast of the Academy Fellowship in the Fellows update, which includes honours and awards, obituaries and recently published biographical memoirs.
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Honours and awards to Fellows

Professor Arthur Christopoulos FAA FAHMS – NHMRC Peter Doherty Investigator Grant Award (Leadership)

Professor Glenda Halliday AC FAA FAHMS – 2026 Jay Van Andel Award for Outstanding Achievement in Parkinson’s Disease Research 

Professor Sarah Robertson AO FAA FAHMS – NHMRC Elizabeth Blackburn Investigator Grant Awards – Basic Science (Leadership)

Academy Fellows elected as members of the National Academy of Sciences

Elected members:

  • Professor Peter Bartlett FAA
  • Professor Craig Moritz FAA
  • Professor Gareth McKinley FAA FRS (Corresponding Member)

International elected members:

  • Professor Chennupati Jagadish AC PresAA FRS FREng FTSE
  • Professor David Lindenmayer AO FAA
  • Professor Ary Hoffmann AC FAA
  • Professor Rana Munns FAA

Recently published biographical memoirs

Alongside the many fascinating history of science articles published in our journal, Historical Records of Australian Science, we publish biographical memoirs – biographies of deceased Fellows commissioned by the Academy. We are very grateful to all the authors who go to great lengths to make these articles as complete as possible.

Recent biographical memoir:

James Graham McLeod 1932–2022