Fellows update: April 2026

Honours and awards to Fellows

Professor Arthur Christopoulos FAA FAHMS – NHMRC Peter Doherty Investigator Grant Award (Leadership)

Professor Glenda Halliday AC FAA FAHMS – 2026 Jay Van Andel Award for Outstanding Achievement in Parkinson’s Disease Research

Professor Sarah Robertson AO FAA FAHMS – NHMRC Elizabeth Blackburn Investigator Grant Awards – Basic Science (Leadership)

Academy Fellows elected as members of the National Academy of Sciences

Elected members:

Professor Peter Bartlett FAA

Professor Craig Moritz FAA

Professor Gareth McKinley FAA FRS (Corresponding Member)

International elected members:

Professor Chennupati Jagadish AC PresAA FRS FREng FTSE

Professor David Lindenmayer AO FAA

Professor Ary Hoffmann AC FAA

Professor Rana Munns FAA

Recently published biographical memoirs

Alongside the many fascinating history of science articles published in our journal, Historical Records of Australian Science, we publish biographical memoirs – biographies of deceased Fellows commissioned by the Academy. We are very grateful to all the authors who go to great lengths to make these articles as complete as possible.

Recent biographical memoir:

James Graham McLeod 1932–2022