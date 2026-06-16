Fellows update: June 2026

Dr Peter Raven FAA FRS NAS

13 June 1936 – 25 April 2026

Dr Peter Raven was elected to the Academy in 1990 as a Corresponding Member for his work as a distinguished plant taxonomist. His research on several groups of plants, biogeography and rainforests had many connections to Australia.

Dr Raven was born in Shanghai in 1936 to American parents who later returned to the United States in the late 1930s. He completed his A.B (highest honours) in 1957 at the University of California Berkley and his PhD in 1960 at the University of California Los Angeles. During the early days of his career, he would complete fieldwork in Chiapas, Mexico, studying folk taxonomy. This would give him a deep appreciation of the relationship between plants and people as well as encouraging his commitment to conservation.

Dr Raven went on to serve as an Assistant Professor and later an Associate Professor at Stanford University from 1962 to 1971. After this, and for nearly 40 years, Dr Raven served as Director and President of the Missouri Botanical Garden in St Louis. During his leadership at the Garden, he transformed it into a global hub for research, education, horticultural display and sustainability.

Dr Raven became a Member of the National Academy of Sciences (US) in 1977, a Fellow of the Royal Society of London in 2002, and a Foreign Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He was the recipient of the Rudi Lemberg Travelling Fellowship in 1981 which allows either Australian or overseas scientists of standing to visit Australian scientific centres and deliver lectures. His Lemberg Fellowship lectures recognised his influence in the field of Australasian biogeography and the study of continental drift.

He held many international honours including the International Prize for Biology from Japan, 22 Honorary Doctor of Science degrees, and many achievement and distinguished service awards and medals. In 2000, the American Society of Plant Taxonomists established the Peter Raven Award in his honour to be given to a plant systematist who has made exceptional efforts at outreach to non-scientists.