Fellows update: March 2026
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Honours and awards to Fellows
Professor Peter Cawood FAA – awarded the 2026 Murchison Medal by the Geological Society of London
Professor Alan Cowman AC FAA FAHMS FRS – Macfarlane Burnet Medal and Lecture
Professor Zaiping Guo FAA FTSE – Ruby Payne-Scott Medal and Lecture
Professor Hala Zreiqat AM FAA FTSE FAHMS – Suzanne Cory Medal
Recently published biographical memoirs
Alongside the many fascinating history of science articles published in our journal, Historical Records of Australian Science, we publish biographical memoirs – biographies of deceased Fellows commissioned by the Academy. We are very grateful to all the authors who go to great lengths to make these articles as complete as possible.
Recent biographical memoirs: