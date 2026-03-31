Fellows update: March 2026

Keep abreast of the Academy Fellowship in the Fellows update, which includes honours and awards, obituaries and recently published biographical memoirs.
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Honours and awards to Fellows

Professor Peter Cawood FAA – awarded the 2026 Murchison Medal by the Geological Society of London

Professor Alan Cowman AC FAA FAHMS FRS – Macfarlane Burnet Medal and Lecture

Professor Zaiping Guo FAA FTSE – Ruby Payne-Scott Medal and Lecture 

Professor Hala Zreiqat AM FAA FTSE FAHMS – Suzanne Cory Medal

 

Recently published biographical memoirs

Alongside the many fascinating history of science articles published in our journal, Historical Records of Australian Science, we publish biographical memoirs – biographies of deceased Fellows commissioned by the Academy. We are very grateful to all the authors who go to great lengths to make these articles as complete as possible.

Recent biographical memoirs:

John Foxton Ross Kerr (1934–2024)