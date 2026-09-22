Fix these eight critical gaps to meet intergenerational challenges

Australia has the scientific talent to navigate the changes set out in the 2026 IGR, but only if we restore the science capability those changes depend on.

The IGR describes a future that will be shaped by AI, energy technologies, security and an ageing population, however the report fails to address the research capability and R&D investment needed to address these challenges.

Australia’s response to these economic shifts depends on science capability that is already falling short, according to the Academy's landmark report, Australian Science, Australia's Future: Science 2035.

Released in September 2025, it was the first national effort to systematically assess Australia's science capability against its future needs.

Built on the forces identified in the 2023 IGR, it projected capability gaps by 2035 in eight areas: agricultural science, AI, biotechnology, climate science, data science, epidemiology, geoscience and materials science.

It found shortfalls in workforce, infrastructure and coordination.

Academy Secretary for Science Policy Professor Margaret Sheil AO FAA FSTE said the 2026 IGR confirms the Academy’s analysis and makes reform to the science system more urgent.

“The IGR tells us where the economy is heading. Our analysis tells us whether we'll have the capability to get there,” Professor Sheil said.

“Right now, we won't. We aren’t training or equipping enough scientists. But that is something we can change, and the Ambitious Australia report is our roadmap of what needs to be done.”

Since 1945, 75% of all global economic growth has been derived from technological advance, and since 1990, 90% of that technical advance comes from fundamental scientific understanding.

“Our generation has experienced the remarkable benefits of scientific discovery. Now, this report is about what we leave the next generation.

“If we want them to inherit a nation that can shape its own future rather than be shaped by others, we need to restore the science capability that makes that possible.”