Flag from 1908 Mawson trek delights Antarctic expeditioners

Photos, drawings and other Antarctic artefacts on display at the Shine Dome. The flag was constructed by Sir Douglas Mawson OBE FAA FRS, Sir T.W. Edgeworth David KBE CMG FRS and Alistair Mackay during the Nimrod Expedition.

A handmade, 118-year-old Union Jack flag was the crowd favourite at a gathering of Antarctic expeditioners at the Shine Dome earlier this month.

The flag was improvised – using red-spotted handkerchief, curtain pieces and pen ink – by Sir Douglas Mawson, T.W. Edgeworth David and Alistair Mackay during their trek to the South Magnetic Pole in 1908, part of the Nimrod Expedition led by Sir Ernest Shackleton.

The Australian National Antarctic Research Expedition (ANARE) Club viewed the flag on 10 October as part of their 75th anniversary celebrations.

The ANARE Club is an organisation for people who have been involved in Australia’s Antarctic research expeditions.

At the Shine Dome, members gathered to watch movies including ‘Australian Diary’, which shows Heard Island – a remote Australian subantarctic island – in 1948.

Archivist Bethany Holland provided an overview of some of the Antarctic material held within the Fenner Archive including two collections on the International Geophysical Year, the Edgeworth David Collection, the Leo Cotton Collection and the Stillwell Collection.

The Club also held a gala dinner at the National Museum of Australia, where Academy Fellow Professor Nerilie Abram FAA gave an address reflecting on the history and future of scientific work on the icy continent.

The flag is just one example of the many significant pieces of Antarctic history that the Academy holds. Images of other highlights, such as the 1912 Sketchbook of Antarctica or Stillwell's photography album, can be viewed online thanks to ongoing investment in the digitisation of our collections.

If you would like to support the preservation of Australia’s scientific legacy and help us to make more treasures accessible, please donate or contact us at philanthropy@science.org.au to find out more.

You can also organise to visit the Shine Dome and explore the archives firsthand by contacting the library.