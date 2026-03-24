Game changer: Australia on track to join world's largest research funding program

The Australian Academy of Science welcomes the announcement from the Australian Government that Australia will pursue association with Horizon Europe.

Horizon Europe is the world’s largest funding program for research and innovation, currently valued at over €95 billion.

President of the Academy Professor Chennupati Jagadish AC said deepening research partnerships with Europe mitigates geopolitical risk and can deliver scientific and economic benefits to Australia.

“The global challenges we are facing require global solutions, requiring researchers and countries to work together.

“International scientific collaboration is a matter of strategic national interest and something Australia cannot do without.”

Today is a win for the science sector and follows sustained advocacy from the Academy since 2023, including convening a diverse group of stakeholders from academia, industry, government and the diplomatic community in 2025 to discuss the benefits of strengthening Australia’s research and industry relationship with European countries.

Data shows the EU is a strong performer across all sciences, including Australia’s Future Made in Australia priorities.

The Academy will continue to work with the Australian Government to support international scientific collaborations that expand Australia’s research and innovation capability.