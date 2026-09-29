Historical geology material recently acquired at the Fenner Archives

New material documenting the early career of geologist Professor David Green AM FAA FRS has been added to the Academy's Fenner Archives, becoming the collection's 244th addition since its establishment in 1962.

The donation includes transparencies, field books, letters and certificates spanning Green's career, offering a fascinating look at how geologists worked during his era.

Professor Green, a world leader in experimental petrology and geochemistry, is best known for work he undertook while based at the Australian National University (ANU) and University of Tasmania.

But two items offer a rare window into his work in Papua New Guinea for the Australian Bureau of Mineral Resources (now Geoscience Australia) in the late 1950s.

This experience was important as Green would continue studying the Papuan Ultramafic Belt when he returned to ANU in 1994. He also supervised the first Papua New Guinean geoscientist Dr Wildred Lus.

Handwritten field books fill in the gaps before GPS

Before GPS, geologists recorded sample locations and field observations by hand. Two Bureau of Mineral Resources docket books in the collection show how Green did this.

The first, covering May 1958, contains 98 used sheets signed by Green, with some pages intentionally folded to mark entries.

The second is undated, but the localities mentioned (Rill Cove and Lizard) indicate that Green most likely used a spare Bureau of Mineral Resource docket book for his PhD study in Cornwall between 1959 and 1962