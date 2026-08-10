Launch, inquire, act: A framework for teaching and learning science

After almost 20 years being tried and tested in classrooms, the Academy’s education team seized the opportunity of a new national curriculum to investigate the evolution of science teaching and the changing needs of Australian teachers.

What resulted was the 'Launch, inquire, act' (LIA) framework, an updated approach for teaching science and STEM that draws on students’ existing science capital and seeks to further develop it by grounding science firmly in their everyday life.

Drawing on the most trusted and latest research, the Academy continues to build on their legacy and transform science education in Australian schools.

The following journal article (paywalled), published in the March 2025 edition of Teaching Science, delves deeper into the new LIA framework and how it was developed.