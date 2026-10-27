Leading experimental physicist to visit Sydney

Experimental physicist Professor Akshay Rao has been named the 2026 Geoffrey Frew Fellow.

He will visit Sydney in December 2026 to present at the 26th Australian Institute of Physics (AIP) Congress and Australian and New Zealand Conference on Optics and Photonics (ANZCOP).

A Professor of Physics at the Cavendish Laboratory, University of Cambridge, his research focuses on nanoscale materials for applications in solar energy, LEDs and batteries. He has pioneered a new generation of optical spectroscopy and microscopy experiments to investigate materials with unprecedented precision, harnessing these insights to design boundary-pushing devices.

Professor Rao is founder of two commercial spinouts. Cambridge Photon Technology is working to enhance the efficiency of silicon solar cells, and Illumion develops new tools for battery researchers in industry and academia.

Professor Rao has received several accolades for his work, including the 2026 James Joule Medal and Prize of the Institute of Physics for “pioneering contributions to the physics of energy materials”.

The 26th AIP and ANZCOP Congress will be held 7–11 December 2026 at the University of Sydney. Professor Rao will also visit other scientific centres while in Australia.

About the Geoffrey Frew Fellowship

Every two years, the Geoffrey Frew Fellowship is awarded to a distinguished overseas scientist to participate in the biannual Australian Spectroscopy Conferences and to visit scientific centres across Australia.

It was established in 1970 through a generous personal donation from Mr G.S.V. Frew, Chair of Varian Techtron Pty Ltd.

The Australian and New Zealand Optical Society generously matches the Academy’s funding support for this fellowship.

Find out more about the Geoffrey Frew Fellowship.