Message from the President: February 2026

Welcome to our first – and bumper – newsletter of 2026.

As I read through this edition, one thing stood out: the sheer breadth and depth of the research being led by Australia’s next generation of innovators – our early and mid-career researchers (EMCRs).

The Academy backs the next generation of scientists in practical ways – through targeted grants, funding programs and national recognition. You’ll see several examples in this edition. But support goes beyond funding. We are also advocating for policy settings that will allow scientists to build sustainable, long-term careers.

We’ve been clear with the Australian Government: structural challenges demand structural solutions. One-off funding boosts and short-term measures will not secure Australia’s research future.

That’s why we have actively shaped and supported the Strategic Examination of R&D – a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redesign our national R&D system so early-career researchers can thrive. We are urging the Government to begin implementing its recommendations to commit to sustained investment over the next decade, starting in the May budget.

The 2026–27 federal Budget will be a defining moment for Australian science. In our pre-Budget submission, we set out a clear path: commit to a 10-year national R&D plan, invest urgently in critical supercomputing infrastructure, and embed expert scientific advice at the centre of government decision-making. I encourage you to read the full submission and add your voice to the case for long-term reform.

There is much to look forward to this year including our 2026 Public Speaker Series, Bright Minds, Bold Voices. It will open with a compelling conversation between Academy Fellow Professor Stephen Simpson AC and Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson. They will explore how evidence-based research is shaping the future of ultra-long-haul travel. Join us in person or online – tickets are now available.

Please also take note of the dates for Science at the Shine Dome, our annual celebration of Australian science and the Academy community, which will take place 15–17 September 2026.

Next month we will announce the recipients of our 2026 honorific awards. Nominations are now open for the 2027 honorific awards, and applications are also open for workshops, research awards and travelling fellowships. I encourage you to nominate a deserving colleague or apply for opportunities that support your work.

To mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we featured two outstanding early-career researchers – Rebecca Greening and Dr Nina Wootton. Their work is delivering vital environmental insights, made possible with the support of our philanthropic partners.

Earlier this month, our Foreign Secretary Professor Frances Separovic AO FAA represented the Academy at the inaugural Pacific Academy of Sciences Congress, where new Fellows were officially inducted and the Pacific Research Hub was launched. Congratulations to everyone involved.

As I enter the final months of my Presidency, I do so with gratitude. I look forward to handing over to incoming President Professor Sam Berkovic AC in May, and to the year ahead for the Academy and Australian science and research.

I hope you enjoy this edition – and I thank you for being part of our community.

Professor Chennupati Jagadish AC PresAA FRS FREng FTSE