Pacific experts take sea level rise concerns to the UN

Pacific Island communities are already losing freshwater, farmland and food security due to climate change, experts told a high-level side event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on 6 May.

The discussion, titled ‘At the water’s edge: Sea level rise, water security and livelihoods in the South Pacific’, brought together Pacific scientists, policymakers, and climate negotiators at a critical moment for international climate and sustainable development processes.

Dr Awnesh Singh from the University of the South Pacific in Fiji and Dr Christina Newport, a Rarotonga and Mangaia researcher from the Cook Islands, presented the latest scientific evidence on the compounding threats that rising seas pose to Pacific Island communities.

Saltwater intrusion is already contaminating freshwater sources and wells, reducing arable land, and undermining the reef fisheries that coastal communities depend on for food security.

Around 70% of Pacific Island households rely on agriculture for their livelihoods, and progress on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 ‘Clean Water and Sanitation’ remains off track across much of the region.

“Climate change in the Pacific is not a future threat. It is an irreversible present loss. Not just of land, but of language, identity, and the continuity of who we are across generations,” said Dr Newport, scholar at the University of Auckland and Principal Researcher at Akairo Consulting.

“Research that doesn't speak to lived experience stays on the shelf. Policy that doesn't speak to research causes harm. The bridge between them is community,” Dr Newport added.

The speakers emphasised that the challenge is not a lack of knowledge. Pacific communities and researchers have developed locally grounded solutions in water management, coastal adaptation and food system resilience. These innovations remain under-resourced and disconnected from international climate finance mechanisms.

The event was held alongside the 2026 UN Science, Technology and Innovation Forum. It was convened by the International Science Council (ISC) and the ISC Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific (ISC RFP-AP), as well as the Permanent Missions of Australia and Tuvalu to the UN and the Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) group.