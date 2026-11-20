A commitment to making scientific research more transparent and trustworthy has earned Dr Tom Hardwicke the 2027 David Vaux Research Integrity Fellowship Award.

The award recognises an individual who has championed scientific integrity in Australia.

Based at the University of Sydney, Dr Hardwicke’s work is helping to tackle one of science's biggest challenges: ensuring published findings are reliable and stand up to scrutiny.

Beginning his academic career in psychology, Dr Hardwicke’s interest in research integrity emerged during his doctoral studies, when he attempted to replicate a landmark study exploring whether human memories could be retrieved, edited and overwritten.

When the results didn’t stand up to scrutiny, it sparked a fascination with how scientific evidence is tested and verified, and since then his work has focused on making research more transparent and reliable, and influencing policy change.

As Senior Editor for Statistics, Transparency and Rigor at the journal Psychological Science, he leads initiatives that review research manuscripts for transparency, reproducibility, and statistical rigour, helping identify potential problems before they are published.

“Leading these teams has given me important insights into how journals can raise standards for rigorous research,” Dr Hardwicke said.

His work also gives researchers practical tools to strengthen the quality and credibility of their findings.

Supported by the award funding he will receive, Dr Hardwicke plans to take that message across Australia and New Zealand in 2027, delivering talks and workshops in Darwin, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane and New Zealand.

Visits will include a talk, ‘Transitioning to trustworthy science’, and a practical workshop, ‘How to write transparent and reproducible scientific papers’.

“A core message of the talk will be that trust in science must be earned rather than assumed,” Dr Hardwicke said.

“If scientists neglect research integrity, then policymakers, funders and the general public will rightly lose their trust in scientific research at a time when it is urgently needed to tackle a range of global crises.”

Researchers interested in hosting Dr Hardwicke for a talk and workshop, or connecting with him on his trans-Tasman tour, can contact the Australian Academy of Science Awards team, awards@science.org.au.

About the David Vaux Research Integrity Fellowship Award

The award recognises individuals who have led efforts to foster and promote integrity in science, including fairness, honesty and consideration of others in the practice of scientific research.

It honours Professor David Vaux AO FAA FAHMS, who has championed scientific research integrity in Australia.

This is a biennial award. Nominations for the next round will open in February 2028.

Find out more about the David Vaux Research Integrity Fellowship Award.