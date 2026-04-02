The science of resilience: New insights on tackling mis- and disinformation

One in five Australians will experience depression or anxiety in their lifetime – and a new report finds this increases their susceptibility to mis- and disinformation.

The report was led by the Australian Academy of Science in collaboration with the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences and published today by the Office of the Chief Scientist.

It brings together leading Australian and international experts in psychiatry, psychology, neuroscience and public health.

They examined the latest evidence on how the human brain responds to mis- and disinformation and the impact of mental and physical health on resilience to being misled.

Lead expert and Australian neuroscientist Professor Linda Richards AO FAA FAHMS said poor mental health and loneliness can increase an individual’s susceptibility to mis- and disinformation.

“Healthy habits like regular exercise, getting enough sleep, and good nutrition may indirectly support information resilience by improving emotional regulation and cognition,” said Professor Richards, who is Head of Neuroscience at Washington University in St Louis, in the United States.

“Healthy individuals are better equipped to identify and critique misinformation. Investing in our physical health, including our brain and mental health, promotes our collective ability to recognize misinformation and counteract this with trusted information. This increases confidence and reinforces informed decision-making.”

The Academy’s Secretary for Science Policy, Professor Margaret Sheil AO FAA FTSE, welcomed the release of the report.

“In an era where ideas and evidence are increasingly contested, decision-makers need trusted, independent expert advice,” Professor Sheil said.

“This report supports evidence-based policymaking and will help guide the Government’s future efforts to counter mis- and disinformation.”

The Academy acknowledges the contributions of the experts and peer reviewers in the production of this report, available online here.

The report is one of a four-part series prepared for the National Science and Technology Council. Together the series examines the evidence around interventions to improve media literacy, strengthen trust in institutions and develop a coordinated national response to counter harmful narratives.