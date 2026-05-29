Supercomputing investment welcomed but long-term certainty for research infrastructure needed

The Australian Academy of Science welcomes $323.8 million invested through two National Collaborative Infrastructure Strategy (NCRIS) funding rounds, which will support Australia’s ability to predict natural disasters, develop new technologies and remain competitive in a data-driven world.

The funding includes investments in areas of critical national importance including coastal monitoring, climate modelling, and uplift to supercomputing, artificial intelligence and data capability.

President of the Academy, Professor Sam Berkovic AC, said when Australia invests in research infrastructure, it invests in our country’s future security.

“Facilities for climate modelling, coastal monitoring and advanced computing are not luxuries, they are essential parts of the nation’s decision-making machinery,” Professor Berkovic said.

The announcements had some notable omissions, particularly related to Australia’s astronomy capability.

“International collaborators we are building instruments with need confidence that Australia can sustain its commitments over the life of the projects. Funding arrangements that do not align with the operational realities of research infrastructure place both national capability and global partnerships under strain,” Professor Berkovic said.

“Australia cannot build infrastructure like supercomputers, monitoring systems and astronomy instruments through isolated, short-term decisions alone. In some cases, these projects are decadal in timeframe.

“The governance reforms proposed in Ambitious Australia would support a more coordinated model where research infrastructure planning would be placed at the centre of Australia’s industrial and science agenda.

“This would align Australia's national interests with the science capability we need, and the research infrastructure to support that science.”