UNSW Sydney supports the next generation of science leaders

Dr Claire Sayers (middle right) attended Science at the Shine Dome 2024 as an EMCR supported by UNSW Sydney.

In the winding corridors of the Shine Dome – the spiritual home of Australian science – a hallway conversation is never just small talk.

That’s especially the case for a few days during September, when Australia’s science sector gathers for the Academy’s flagship event, Science at the Shine Dome.

Curiosity, collaboration and friendly debates flourish, as scientists from diverse disciplines and across all career stages meet to celebrate outstanding achievements.

In 2022, when UNSW early-career researcher Dr Eduardo Sandoval bumped into then Academy President Professor Chennupati Jagadish AC at lunch, the pair swapped stories about their life and career paths.

The chat had a lasting impact on Dr Sandoval. “Professor Jagadish gave me a lot of hope for the future of young international researchers,” he said. “I gained confidence that I’ll become a relevant researcher in the future.”

Dr Sandoval is one of dozens of early- and mid-career researchers (EMCRs) whose attendance at Science at the Shine Dome has been supported by UNSW Sydney.

For nearly a decade, UNSW Sydney has enabled its emerging scientific leaders to be inspired by Science at the Shine Dome and enjoy unparalleled networking opportunities.

The event offers a unique platform for EMCRs to connect with their peers and distinguished senior researchers – including Fellows, Nobel Laureates and award winners – as well as representatives from government and across the science sector.

Associate Professor Mitchell Harley, who attended in 2024, said that hearing from Australia’s best scientists on their career highlights and life lessons was an incredible experience.

“It exposed me to a whole range of disciplines outside of my usual field – and in a way that focused on the societal impact and translation of their research,” he said.

“I went away with a lot of lessons on forging a successful and impactful career in science.”

The longstanding collaboration between UNSW Sydney and the Academy reflects a shared belief that a research career in today’s landscape is not just built on knowledge, but on connections and community.

Both institutions are committed to growing a vibrant, inclusive and impactful research ecosystem in Australia.

The Academy is grateful for UNSW Sydney’s ongoing partnership to invest in our emerging generation of researchers.

In 2026, all universities and research institutions are invited to support their EMCRs by becoming an EMCR Supporter at Science at the Shine Dome. The Supporter package includes full registration, travel and accommodation for an EMCR to attend Science at the Shine Dome 2026.

If you are an EMCR interested in attending, or a leader at your institution interested in offering this opportunity to your researchers, please reach out to the Academy at events@science.org.au.