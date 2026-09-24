Young Australian scientists learn from Nobel Laureates

Nine outstanding Australian early-career scientists joined Nobel Prize winners and emerging scientists for a week of scientific exchange at the 75th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting.

The interdisciplinary event, held from 28 June to 3 July in Lindau, Germany, brought together 70 Nobel Laureates and more than 600 young scientists from around the world.

A once-in-a-career scientific experience

The meeting offered an opportunity to engage directly with Nobel Laureates. Participants shared their research, explored new scientific directions and gained inspiration for the next stages of their careers.

Ms Anna Faber, from the University of Western Australia, and Dr Christophe Valahu, from the University of Sydney, presented as part of the Next Gen Science Sessions. Dr Valahu also joined three physics laureates on stage for a panel discussing the future of quantum computing.

“It was a privilege to meet and exchange ideas with people who have helped shape the field in which I work,” Dr Valahu said.

“I was also particularly inspired by the diversity of the young scientists attending the meeting, whose varied perspectives and experiences enriched every discussion.”

Another Australian delegate, Dr Lottie Morison of Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, was interviewed for the Lindau Women in Science blog.

The Australian delegation included nine young scientists from institutions across five states, led by the Academy’s Secretary Education Dr Hala Zreiqat AM FAA FTSE FAHMS.

Academy Fellow and Nobel Laureate Professor Brian Schmidt AC FAA FTSE also attended and spoke at the gathering.

What the participants said

“Being in the same room as Nobel Laureates from different disciplines, hearing their lectures and panels, and speaking to them informally in breaks, was so eye opening. They were generous with their life and career advice, like how to identify and frame a research question, advocate for yourself, find supportive mentors and act with integrity in research.” – Dr Lottie Morison, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute

“Attending the 75th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting was an exceptionally inspiring and rewarding experience, both professionally and personally. One of the greatest benefits was the opportunity to meet more than 700 young scientists from over 90 countries.” – Ms Anna Faber, The University of Western Australia

“Ultimately, this meeting reenergised my passion for science and reassured my career goals within science. This meeting offers the unique chance to discuss topics that are at the forefront of science (e.g. AI, quantum computing) with both expert Nobel Laureates and Young Scientist peers, with the ideas and topics discussed shaping my perspective on how to incorporate recent advances into my own science” – Ms Caitlin Gare, Australian National University

Research and innovation program

As part of the delegation’s visit to Germany, the Academy organised a research innovation tour in Berlin before the Lindau meeting.

Delegates visited leading research institutions, universities and industry organisations relevant to their fields, exploring opportunities for future scientific collaboration.

They also engaged with representatives of the Australian Embassy in Berlin and learnt about the role of science in Australia and Germany’s bilateral relationship.

About the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings

Participation in the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings is proudly supported by the Science and Industry Endowment Fund (SIEF) and administered by the Australian Academy of Science.

The program supports outstanding Australian PhD candidates and postdoctoral researchers to participate in a globally recognised scientific meeting and develop networks that can contribute to their long-term research careers.

Next year’s 76th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting, with a focus on physiology and medicine, will be held from 27 June to 2 July 2027.

The official call for nominations is now open.

Find out more and apply