James Graham McLeod 1932–2022

James McLeod was an outstanding clinical neuroscientist who achieved Australian and international renown and leadership in two distinct areas of clinical neurology, disorders of peripheral nerve and multiple sclerosis.

He introduced and established clinical neurophysiology in Australia, which facilitated the diagnosis and management of neuromuscular disease and multiple sclerosis prior to the advent of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

His careful and detailed clinical and neurophysiological studies were essential to the discovery in his laboratory of the gene mutation for the commonest hereditary neuropathy Charcot Marie Tooth disease. He and his team were among the first internationally to define a disabling autoimmune neuropathy and collaborate with appropriate hospital departments (immunology and haematology) to introduce effective therapy for it.

With Professor Basten (Immunology) he conducted the first clinical trial of immunotherapy for multiple sclerosis (MS) and participated in the first international studies of immune therapies which greatly improved the outlook for patients with this disease. McLeod also made major contributions to the epidemiology of MS.

McLeod worked tirelessly not only to improve disease but to support the patients afflicted by these conditions and his students and colleagues working in this endeavour. He was committed to the practice of medicine, education and the improvement of disease outcomes through research. His life of service was extraordinary.

McLeod died on 27 June 2022 and the University of Sydney arranged a memorial service in his honour. Jim McLeod was appointed to the first named chair of neurology in Australia, the Bushell Chair in 1978, and in 2025 the University of Sydney established the James McLeod Chair of Neurology in his honour.

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