Kenton Stewart Wall Campbell 1927–2017

Professor Ken Campbell FAA was a leading Australian palaeontologist who mastered fossil invertebrates and pioneered lungfish evolution research, mentoring generations of scientists across a career that spanned almost 70 years.

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A career of almost 70 years positioned Ken Campbell as one of the most outstanding researchers in Australian palaeontology during the 20th century. He published widely on a range of palaeontological subjects, mastering the complex morphology and taxonomy of several fossil invertebrate groups including brachiopods, corals, ammonoids and trilobites, as well as various groups of specialised early vertebrates (lungfishes, onychodontids, stem-tetra pods, actinopterygians). He was elected to the Australian Academy of Science in 1983. Ken Campbell was a man of deep personal beliefs, integrity, and great depth of character. He was an excellent teacher, and a mentor to many successful students of geology and palaeontology, who themselves went on to make major scientific contributions both in this country and overseas.

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Supplementary material – Kenton Stewart Wall Campbell 1927–2017 PDF ( 15 MB )

 

About this memoir

This memoir was published in Historical Records of Australian Science, vol. 37(2), 2026. It was written by Gavin C. Young.

Fellow

Ken Campbell

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Conversation with scientist

Professor Ken Campbell, palaeontologist

Professor Ken Campbell interviewed by Professor John White in 2000. Professor Ken Campbell is one of Australia’s most distinguished palaeontologists, certainly the senior palaeontologist in Australia, and one who has made a remarkable contribution to the study of that subject, not only on Australian fossils but also worldwide.
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