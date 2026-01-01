Kenton Stewart Wall Campbell 1927–2017

A career of almost 70 years positioned Ken Campbell as one of the most outstanding researchers in Australian palaeontology during the 20th century. He published widely on a range of palaeontological subjects, mastering the complex morphology and taxonomy of several fossil invertebrate groups including brachiopods, corals, ammonoids and trilobites, as well as various groups of specialised early vertebrates (lungfishes, onychodontids, stem-tetra pods, actinopterygians). He was elected to the Australian Academy of Science in 1983. Ken Campbell was a man of deep personal beliefs, integrity, and great depth of character. He was an excellent teacher, and a mentor to many successful students of geology and palaeontology, who themselves went on to make major scientific contributions both in this country and overseas.

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