Program highlights Funding support to attend recognised scientific conferences and similar professional events in Australia

Funding support to attend recognised scientific conferences and similar professional events in Australia Build your research profile through networking, visibility and career development opportunities

Build your research profile through networking, visibility and career development opportunities Flexible funding to help remove cost barriers and make participation more accessible

The New Futures Mobility Fund (New Futures) is a grant program delivered by the Australian Academy of Science (the Academy). It provides competitive mobility grants to support eligible humanitarian visa holders living in Australia to participate in recognised scientific conferences, symposia and similar professional events in Australia.

The fund offers flexible funding support to help remove cost barriers and enable participation in professional scientific opportunities. It is intended to strengthen professional visibility, support career development, and grow research networks through engagement with Australia’s scientific community.

Key dates

Below are the key dates for the application process. While we aim to keep to this schedule, some dates may change depending on circumstances.

18 May 2026 Applications open 09 July 2026 Applications close September 2026 Notification of outcome October 2026 Funding agreements issued and funded activities may commence

GUIDELINES The following guidelines provide important information about eligibility, submission requirements, and assessment processes. Please review them carefully before submitting an application.