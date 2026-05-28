Science at the Shine Dome 2026 Diversity and Inclusion Grant

Program highlights The Diversity and Inclusion Grants support eligible costs that enable participation in Science at the Shine Dome between Tuesday 15 and Friday 17 September 2026, including private childcare, travel for an accompanying support person, family-style accommodation, specialised accessibility services, and other participation support needs as approved by the Academy.

The Diversity and Inclusion Grants support eligible costs that enable participation in Science at the Shine Dome between Tuesday 15 and Friday 17 September 2026, including private childcare, travel for an accompanying support person, family-style accommodation, specialised accessibility services, and other participation support needs as approved by the Academy. Offered annually by the Australian Academy of Science, the grants aim to support more equitable and inclusive participation in the Academy’s flagship science event.

Offered annually by the Australian Academy of Science, the grants aim to support more equitable and inclusive participation in the Academy’s flagship science event. Applications are assessed daily in the order complete applications are received, subject to available funding.

The Australian Academy of Science diversity and inclusion grants are designed to allow everyone the opportunity to attend Science at the Shine Dome between Tuesday 15 and Friday 17 September 2026.

Assistance grants are available for participants who face barriers in attending the event due to caring responsibilities, accessibility needs, or mobility-related support. This grant is designed to support expenses such as childminding expenses, accessibility expenses, travel for support person, family style accommodation, professional support services and may include other expenses as approved by the Academy.

The Academy will endeavour to support as many applications as possible. Applications will be assessed in the order that complete applications are received daily, subject to available funding. An application is only considered complete when all required information and supporting documentation have been provided.

Once the available grant funding is exhausted, the application portal will close. Any incomplete or unsubmitted applications will not be accepted.

If you wish to apply for assistance, please submit your event registration first, then complete the grant application form by clicking the yellow ‘Apply’ button on the right-hand side of this webpage. You will be redirected to Good Grants, where you will be required to create an account to complete and submit your application.

Proudly supported by the University of Queensland.

Key dates

Below are the key dates for the application process. While we aim to keep to this schedule, some dates may change depending on circumstances.

28 May 2026 Applications open 16 August 2026 Applications close

GUIDELINES The following guidelines provide important information about eligibility, submission requirements, and assessment processes. Please review them carefully before submitting an application.

Preparing your application

Maximum reimbursement limits

Start your application

Acknowledgment of Support Preparing your application 1. Eligibility Participation Support Funding may be requested for reasonable, necessary costs that are directly related to enabling attendance at the event and fall within the eligible expense categories listed below. Eligibility Eligible applicants must: be registered to attend Science at the Shine Dome 2026

require additional support to attend due to caring responsibilities or accessibility needs;

be applying for eligible costs directly related to event participation. Applicants, in their grant application must provide: a description of the support required

an itemised estimate of costs, (including GST and other taxes);

supporting documentation, such as a quote, invoice, service agreement, or other evidence showing anticipated cost of services. 2. Eligible expenses Childcare and dependent care: Costs of formal care arrangements required to enable attendance at the event, including childcare, outside school hours care, or other paid care services. This does not include unpaid or informal care provided by family members or friends.

Childcare and dependent care: Costs of formal care arrangements required to enable attendance at the event, including childcare, outside school hours care, or other paid care services. This does not include unpaid or informal care provided by family members or friends. Travel for an accompanying support person: Reasonable travel costs for one accompanying support person where that support is necessary to enable the attendee to participate in the event.

Travel for an accompanying support person: Reasonable travel costs for one accompanying support person where that support is necessary to enable the attendee to participate in the event. Family style accommodation in Canberra to accommodate a dependant or informal carer.

Family style accommodation in Canberra to accommodate a dependant or informal carer. Professional accessibility or support services: Costs of services required to support participation, such as Auslan interpreting, disability support work, specialised transport, or similar approved services.

Professional accessibility or support services: Costs of services required to support participation, such as Auslan interpreting, disability support work, specialised transport, or similar approved services. Other approved participation support costs: Other reasonable and necessary costs directly related to attendance may be considered where they are clearly explained and approved by the Academy. Ineligible expenses Costs not directly related to attendance to the Science at the Shine Dome 2026 event.

Costs are already covered by another source.

Upgrades or premium travel expenses.

Expenses incurred without prior approval.

Expenses for accompanying family members who are not part of the approved support need.

Everyday personal expenses, including meals and general personal items, unless expressly approved as part of an eligible support need.

Ordinary costs of attending the event that all attendees would normally bear, unless expressly approved.

3. Terms of award Funding will only be provided for approved eligible expenses. Reimbursement will be made only for actual costs incurred, on receipt of appropriate documentation, and up to the approved amount. Recipients must notify the Academy as soon as possible if their circumstances change or if they are no longer able to attend the event. Where cancellation results in funds no longer being required, recipients may be asked to return any recoverable amount to the Academy. Successful applicants must provide a tax invoice issued by the service provider for each itemised expense outlined in the funding request where the transaction value is $82.50 or above (including GST). The tax invoice must clearly state:

a. sale amount

b. sale type (taxable and non-taxable items)

c. ABN

d. business name and contract number GST and other applicable taxes, including airfare taxes, will be covered for reimbursement by this grant. Applicants must provide a valid tax invoice that itemises all taxes and GST associated with the expense.

4. Additional Accessibility and Participant Support Information Parents/guardians are welcome to bring dependent children with them to the event. Additional caregivers are also welcome to attend the event, if preferred. Please contact us to discuss options, such as apartment-style accommodation for families. Those breastfeeding are welcome to breastfeed anywhere at the event, and a quiet room will be available if privacy is preferred. Kitchen facilities can be made available for parents, if required. The Ian Wark Theatre is equipped with an infrared hearing loop. For those requiring this hearing assistance, a device can be obtained at the event from the Information Desk. The Shine Dome has allocated and reserved disability parking. Please contact us at events@science.org.au to discuss any special parking requirements.



5. Application process Applications must be submitted via the Academy’s Good Grants online portal and must be completed in full and include the following attachments as supporting evidence: a description of the support required an itemised estimate of costs, (including GST and other taxes); supporting documentation, such as a quote, invoice, service agreement, or other evidence showing anticipated cost of services. Applications must be complete at the time of submission to be considered. Incomplete applications, including those missing any required supporting material, will be deemed ineligible and will not proceed to merit assessment. Applicants are encouraged not to incur significant costs until they have received written approval from the Academy. Applications will be assessed in the order that complete applications are received daily, subject to available funding. If an application for support is declined for any reason, including ineligibility, any pre-paid registration to attend Science at the Shine Dome 2026 can be fully refunded by written request to events@science.org.au. If you have any queries, please email events@science.org.au. 6. Assessment process Applications will be assessed in the order that complete applications are received daily, subject to available funding. Maximum reimbursement limits 1. About this section The amounts outlined below represent the maximum reimbursement limits available under the grant for each eligible expense category. Reimbursements are capped at the approved amount and must be supported by appropriate documentation, including tax invoices, receipts, or equivalent evidence of expenditure. Important: If a chosen provider does not hold a current ABN, they must complete an ATO Statement before reimbursement can be processed.

2. Private childminding Applicants may use the provider suggested below or source their own provider. Reimbursement will only be provided for the actual approved cost incurred, up to the maximum rates and event allocations outlined below. Important: If a chosen provider does not hold a current ABN, they must complete an ATO Statement by a Supplier before reimbursement can be processed. Provider suggested by the Academy

Little Cherubs Support Services

E: nicole@littlecherubs.com.au | P: 0482 629 300 Approved capped rates

Day rate: up to $82.50 per hour

Evening rate: up to $93.50 per hour Maximum reimbursable amounts during the event Tuesday 15 Sep — full day (up to 6 hours): capped at $495 Tuesday 15 Sep — evening (up to 3 hours): capped at $280.50 Wednesday 16 Sep — full day (up to 9 hours): capped at $742.50 Wednesday 16 Sep — evening (up to 5 hours): capped at $467.50 Thursday 17 Sep — evening (up to 7 hours): capped at $577.50

3. Flights Economy class return airfares within Australia may be reimbursed up to the capped amount below per person. Airfare costs fluctuate depending on travel dates and booking times. Maximum airfare reimbursement caps Sydney: up to $900

Melbourne: up to $1,100

Brisbane: up to $1,300

Adelaide: up to $1,300

Perth: up to $1,700 4. Accommodation Family-style accommodation in Canberra may be supported where required to accommodate an eligible dependant or approved support arrangement. Up to $300 per night

Maximum of three nights

5. Specialised services Specialised services may be reimbursed where required to support participation and engagement in the event. As no standard suppliers or rates are currently established, applicants must provide: a description of the service required; and

an estimated or quoted cost where available. Reimbursement will only be processed upon receipt of a valid tax invoice or equivalent documentation.

6. Mileage Where a private vehicle is used instead of air travel, mileage may be claimed at the applicable ATO cents-per-kilometre rate. Calculated at 88 cents per kilometre travelled*

Maximum reimbursement capped at $600 *Rate current up to 30 June 2026, as set by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).



Start your application Applications are to be completed through an online form found by clicking on the Apply button on the top right of this web page when the round is open. Acknowledgment of Support 1. Acknowledgment of Support — the University of Queensland Proudly supported by the University of Queensland to help foster more inclusive participation in Science at the Shine Dome 2026.