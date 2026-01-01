Restore Science
- Nine in 10 Australians believe science is a force for good that makes our lives better, safer and healthier.
- When we produce our own scientific research on home soil, we can trust in how it's done and what it delivers. It strengthens our national security and our ability to solve our own uniquely Australian problems, rather than relying on the rest of the world.
- Restoring science investment is a shared national responsibility – because the industries, jobs and innovations it creates benefit everyone.
- Australia has the scientific talent, we need to back their ability.
Australia is at a defining moment for its future. Despite a long history of world-leading discoveries, Australia's science system is going backwards – at the very moment the world is moving forward, fast.
Artificial intelligence, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, quantum – these are not optional extras. They are the foundations of a secure, prosperous and self-reliant nation. A country that cannot generate its own knowledge cannot determine its own future.
Find out more on the Restore Science campaign website.