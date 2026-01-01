The story begins with the centre part of this painting, the atomic symbol. This symbolises the Sun with the planets orbiting around it. Looking at the atomic symbol is like looking into a smaller version of our solar system, with electrons spinning around the atom’s nucleus at the centre just like how our planets roam around our sun. The colours I have chosen for the atomic symbol are the main colours we see on Ngunnawal land.

The Brown represents our land and Mother Earth who looks after every living organism. Mother Earth is the spirit within that land which gives us everything we need to survive. She provided us with an equal space to live with every other living organism, which we have in recent times fought against, instead of learning to live with just like the Indigenous Australians have done in the past.

The Blue represents the sky and the water. The sky which is a very large part of this piece shows how Aboriginal people navigate at nighttime. Most people think we use the stars as our guide and whilst this is partly true, it is the spaces in between the stars that give us the path for our journeys. The stars in this painting are our spirits, which give us our stories and information that we need to pass down from generation to generation for our culture to survive.

The Red represents fire, which we used as a tool, although when not taught correctly or used in the wrong ways can have very devastating outcomes. This is why we need to be careful when teaching our young, as they start out not knowing the path for their journey but when taken care of and shown the proper path can lead to a greater journey that we call evolution. The Red also represents our spirits which is a significant part of our lives as it acts as our guide and protector alongside Mother Earth.

The next part of this painting is the planets, which I included to symbolise the circle of life. Just like the way our planets orbit, every living thing is part of a cycle and is on their own journey to be born, grow, consume, produce and eventually move on. The reason I chose this story for the Australian Academy of Science is because these scientists study and watch this journey more closely than other people on this planet.

The circles with the ‘U’s around them represent the eight states and territories of Australia, which are the states in which the Australian Academy of Science Fellows and employees reside. The circles are the symbol of community and the ‘U’s around the circles are the symbols for people.

I included the animal star trails because animals are a considerable part of Indigenous science. Indigenous people value animals for all different reasons. The snakes were a part of our farming, we kept them around our crops to either scare or remove rodents such as bush rats or rabbits or mice. The biggest snake for Indigenous people was obviously the rainbow serpent which was the creator for all our waterways and helped shape our land.

The wedge-tailed eagle is the Ngunnawal people’s totem which we use as our guide. Ngunnawal people would never harm wedge-tail eagles as we believed it to be our ancestors looking over us and protecting us and guiding us on our journey.

The kangaroo is Australia’s most well-known native animal and one of the closest animals to Mother Earth. The kangaroo is an important animal in Australia for promoting the regeneration and growth of native plants. They dig up the tops of the soil everywhere they eat which allows seeds to fall into the topsoil. The rain falls onto the topsoil turning it over and giving it nutrients, allowing the seeds planted by the kangaroo to grow.

The black swan was chosen alongside these native animals as it has a position in Western science. The black swan was metaphorically used to show the fragility of any thought system, because there is no past data which can point towards its occurrence in the foreseeable future. The black swan theory refers to unforeseen events of a massive scale which are hard to predict by any scientific model.