Submission – Climate Change Authority 2026 Annual Progress Advice

The emissions reduction targets in Australia's updated Nationally Determined Contribution, based on the Climate Change Authority's advice, is a range from 62–70% below 2005 levels by 2035. The Academy reiterates its position that Australia must pursue the highest end of this target.

Based on current policies globally, we are on track to experience warming of 2.8 °C. This submission offers advice to strengthen Australia's climate change policy and ensure that Australia maintains the scientific capability that is needed to:

enhance our climate modelling and understanding

accelerate the energy transition

reduce emissions and remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere

prepare our communities and environment to adapt to climate change impacts.

The Academy recommends that: