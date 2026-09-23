Submission – Joint Select Committee on artificial intelligence

To seize the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI), and manage the risks, Australia must make strategic investments to build sovereign AI capability.

This includes the computing infrastructure, scientific knowledge, foundational data assets and skilled workforce required to participate in AI research and development to boost economic productivity and innovation. A report by the Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering estimated that between A$160 billion to A$235 billion could be added to Australia’s economy if strategic initiatives to capture the AI opportunity are implemented.

There has been a significant lack of public investment in AI research in Australia, compared to other jurisdictions. The United Kingdom announced a £1.1 billion plan to build domestic AI computing capacity earlier this year. The Singapore government will invest over A$1.13 billion in public AI research through 2030. Australia faces an escalating risk by relying on offshore AI capability. Sovereign AI capability is critical to ensure that Australia has the domestic ability to manage the development, regulation, and adoption of AI in our national interest. Sole dependency on AI technologies developed elsewhere compromises Australia’s resilience and limits the new economic value Australia could capture from AI innovation.

In June, Australian researchers and companies lost access to the world's most advanced AI models when the United States imposed export controls restricting their use to US nationals. This left Australia without access to frontier AI capability. That occasion was brief, but it is difficult to predict the duration of the next one.

No other country will solve Australia’s challenges for us. Uniquely Australian challenges need solutions developed here. Australia can build our own specialised AI models to fight our bushfires, improve health outcomes and protect the Great Barrier Reef. Strong sovereign AI capability is essential for Australia’s defence innovation, national security and intelligence.

Summary of recommendations

The Academy makes the following recommendations to enable Australian AI sovereignty: