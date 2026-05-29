Submission – National Environmental Standard for Matters of National Environmental Significance (MNES)

National Environmental Standards (‘Standards’) are a key component of reforming Australia’s national environment laws. Together with the other National Environmental Standards and bioregional plans, the MNES Standard underpins Australia’s environmental protections under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act).

The Academy has contributed scientific expertise and advice to Australia's environment law reform process over the past six years. Many of the Academy’s previous recommendations remain unaddressed and must be implemented to achieve better outcomes for our environment and biodiversity.

The main issue with the MNES Standard is that it creates a process-based compliance test through elevating adherence to the Principles and assuming outcomes will be achieved, regardless of whether the environmental outcomes are actually achieved. As drafted, the MNES Standard also only protects “irreplaceable habitat” and does not adequately address monitoring and cumulative impacts.

As drafted, the MNES Standard risks enshrining, rather than reforming, a system that has been independently and widely recognised as broken. The National Environmental Standards should be clear, unambiguous, measurable and enforceable. They must be the clearest possible statement of the government’s responsibility to Australia’s environment.

To achieve this, the Academy recommends the Australian Government: