Australians back scientists as new national campaign calls for urgent action to stop the brain drain

New research commissioned by the Australian Academy of Science reveals that 9 in 10 Australians believe in the value of science.

Yet despite being one of the world’s most prosperous nations, investment in Australian science has fallen behind, raising concerns that our nation will be left without the sovereign capability it needs and our best and brightest minds will continue to seek opportunities overseas.

Today, the Academy launches Restore Science, its largest campaign in 70 years, calling for urgent action to restore investment in Australian science. This comes as funding in research and development continues to slide backwards – just 1.69% of GDP, compared to the OECD average of 2.72%.

Academy President Professor Sam Berkovic AC FAA FAHMS FRS said that as Australians, we’re proud of our homegrown success stories and restoring investment in Australian science is critical to put Australia back on a level playing field and ensure it can continue to compete on the global stage.

“From creating Wi-Fi and sunscreen to developing the cochlear implant and the cervical cancer vaccine, Australia is known for its cutting-edge innovation, research and development. However, the reality is that it spends a third of what its global peers do when it comes to backing scientists, researchers and doctors,” Professor Berkovic said.

“We are being consistently told that AI is the future, but without backing the research and development that will help realise the capabilities of AI, Australia will get left behind.”

Professor Berkovic said Australians agreed more needs to be done, after a national independent study showed:

89% believe homegrown science has a positive influence on our society

82% said they’ve personally benefitted from science

80% support public funding even when the payoff is not immediate

65% want funding restored once they know how far behind Australia has fallen.

“We are pleased the community, like us, believes in the power of science developed on home soil because we know science done here is science done right,” Professor Berkovic said.

“We’re talking about unlocking the latest technology for our farmers so they can continue to put food on our tables without us paying more in the supermarkets. We’re talking about protecting our greatest asset, our environment – like the Great Barrier Reef. We’re talking about discovering the latest cures to combat diseases and supporting preventive health to alleviate the rising pressure on our hospitals and frontline services.

“Australian scientists are world leading, and they deserve funding that matches the ambition and funding of our global peers. At a time of growing global uncertainty, adequate funding ensures we have control over our own destiny. The gap between public support and current levels of investment is now impossible to ignore.”

Dr Hayley Teasdale, from the Academy, said that close to 40% of early- and mid-career researchers are considering leaving the sector because of funding uncertainty.

“We’re hearing about scientists moving overseas or telling their children not to get into the profession because of funding uncertainty. We are sounding the alarm now and calling on our decision-makers, business groups and community to keep science going on Australian shores,” Dr Teasdale said.

“This is about what kind of country Australia wants to be – one that backs its own talent, builds its own capability and shapes its own future, or one that falls dangerously behind and pays more to catch up. If nothing else, our funding should be restored to the levels of our peers. We owe it to the next generation.

“Australia cannot deliver on AI, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing as priority areas that will shape our future without sustained investment in science. You cannot build the industries of the future without the scientists to power them.

“The solution is clear: it is time for the Government and business to recognise that funding science is a priority for Australians and a matter of urgent national interest.”

Find out more about Restore Science