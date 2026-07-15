To make AI work for Australia’s interests, we must invest in Australian science

An ‘Office of AI’ is a welcome first step to strengthening Australia’s approach to AI, but the nation needs sovereign capability – not just coordination – built on strong R&D, high-performance computing infrastructure and a skilled workforce, says the Australian Academy of Science.

The Office of AI, the commitment to bring AI policy into a single national framework and the introduction of AI standards, announced today by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, reflect the coordinated national approach the Academy has consistently called for.

In 2024, the Academy supported the introduction of mandatory guardrails for AI and the Government's proposal for an economy-wide AI Act, urging swift action.

Academy President Professor Sam Berkovic AC PresAA FAHMS FRS said, “It is clear that Australians want assurance that AI will be used safely, fairly, responsibly and sustainably.

“A strong policy framework for AI and operation of data centres is welcomed, to ensure that Australians’ work informing AI models – and the way AI is adopted – is in Australia’s interests.

“But to seize the opportunities presented by AI and realise the ambition articulated by the Prime Minister today, Australia must build and coordinate its national AI capability. This should be a key focus of the Government’s new Office for AI.

“This will require investment to uplift high-performance computing infrastructure and the workforce needed to support AI development and trusted adoption.”

The Government’s own National AI Plan has highlighted how AI can benefit Australians, opportunities that must be driven by science.

Realising these benefits, however, depends on confronting the escalating risk of relying on offshore AI capability.

Last month, Australian researchers and companies lost access to the world's most advanced AI models when the United States imposed export controls restricting their use to US nationals.

This was a decision made in another country, under another country's rules, in another country's interests, and it left Australia without access to frontier AI capability. That's what happens when you're at the mercy of others.

"Australia cannot escape needing to invest in sovereign capability," said Professor Berkovic.

“Uniquely Australian challenges need solutions developed here. Australia can build our own specialised AI models to fight our bushfires, improve health outcomes and protect the Great Barrier Reef.

“Strong sovereign AI capability is essential for Australia’s defence innovation, national security and intelligence. No one else will do this for us.”

Sovereign AI capability depends on a strong domestic research and development system, not private investment in data centres alone.

Australia’s investment in R&D has been declining for over a decade and lags behind the OECD average. This is not a position from which Australia can adopt, develop and shape AI advancements, rather than consume it on terms set elsewhere.

To fully realise the potential of safe, fair and responsible AI for all Australians, the Government must implement the recommendations of Ambitious Australia to strengthen our R&D system and restore investment in homegrown science.