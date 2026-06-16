Message from the President: June 2026

As I get my feet under the desk at the Academy, I’m joined on Council by some new faces:

Professor Steven Chown FAA, Foreign Secretary

Professor Hala Zreiqat AM FAA FTSE FAHMS, Secretary Education

Professor Naomi McClure-Griffiths, Spokesperson for Integrity

Professor Rob Baxter AM FAA, Member

Professor Christine Beveridge FAA, Member

Welcome all. I look forward to working with all Council members to advance the Academy’s strategic direction.

Before I turn to this month's big-ticket item – our Restore Science campaign – I want to highlight some good news.

Six Academy Fellows were recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours earlier this month, each making remarkable contributions via their research, education and leadership. Congratulations – it is heartening to see science so strongly represented on the list.

Indeed, Australians value science deeply.

We rank fifth-equal globally for trust in scientists – a level of confidence that has remained consistently high for more than a decade.

Almost nine in ten Australians believe science and technology have a positive influence on society.

And 84% agree there are many good reasons to invest in science.

Despite this pride and support, Australian science is in serious trouble. The country has been underinvesting in research for years, precipitating a growing loss of research talent that will leave us with major workforce gaps.

The recent announcement that Australia will associate with Horizon Europe is a welcome win. I look forward to seeing the collaboration and projects that will grow.

But access to global networks cannot compensate for underinvestment at home. Horizon Europe is just one seed; we need to plant a whole forest to rebuild the research ecosystem in this country.

That’s why the Academy has launched Restore Science.

We’re opening with a public awareness push – because the vast majority of Australians don’t even realise how far we have fallen.

If you haven’t already, please send an email to your MP asking them to Back Australia’s Ability – then ask your friends, family and network to send one too.

Raising the profile of this issue is just the beginning. Restoring science will require a sustained, collective effort.

Join us by adding your voice, sharing your stories, making connections, and donating to advance our mission.

With 30 June approaching, a tax-deductible gift before the end of the financial year has never been timelier.

Thank you for helping us deliver lasting impact.

Together, we can stop the funding backslide, support the next generation of researchers and put science back at the heart of Australia’s future.

Professor Sam Berkovic AC PresAA FAHMS FRS

President