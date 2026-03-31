Opportunities for scientists: March 2026

The Academy’s honorific and funding awards for 2027 are open

The Australian Academy of Science offers two types of opportunities for scientists:

Honorific awards recognise outstanding contributions to the advancement of science across the career spectrum.

Funding opportunities support scientists to undertake research projects or travel and deliver lectures both nationally and internationally.

Explore all the 2027 honorific awards and funding opportunities that are now open

Seeds of Science, Asia opens second round

Following a successful inaugural round, the International Science Council Regional Focal Point for Asia and the Pacific (ISC RFP-AP) is pleased to launch the second round of the Seeds of Science, Asia program.

Seeds of Science is an opportunity for scientists, researchers, academics and practitioners in Asia to share their knowledge and insights with members of the scientific community and policymakers in their respective countries. Equally, it is an opportunity for policymakers, civil servants and government officials to explore how science advice can best support their work, and to provide relevant advice to scientists about the complexities of policymaking, and how science can be efficiently integrated therein.

This year the program is expanding to include partnerships with Australia. Seeds of Science, Asia will be offering grants of up to A$15,000 each to successful applicants with well-outlined proposals to organise workshops, trainings, focused advocacies and wider activities promoting science advice at an institutional or national level in their respective countries. Successful applicants will be mentored by experts at the science-policy nexus who will provide valuable guidance and support for the successful implementation of their workshops.

Visit the ISC RFP-AP website for more information and to apply

Applications close 27 April 2026.

Nominate or apply for the Falling Walls Global Call for Science Breakthroughs

The Falling Walls Global Call for Science Breakthroughs 2026 is now open, and you can submit your nominations and applications for the Falling Walls Science Breakthroughs of the Year by 15 April 2026.

The Falling Walls Science Summit is the international, interdisciplinary and intersectoral forum for global science leaders, celebrating science breakthroughs that shape the future.

You can nominate outstanding research or apply with your own project in the following categories:

life sciences

physical sciences

engineering and technology

social sciences and humanities

art and science

Women’s Impact Award (female science talents)

science start-ups (Falling Walls Venture)

science engagement (Falling Walls Engage).

Nominators of projects selected as finalists will receive a free ticket to the Falling Walls Science Summit in Berlin.

Nominate or apply for Falling Walls now

2025–26 Research Australia Health and Medical Research Awards

Nominations are now open for the following:

Advocacy and Philanthropy Award

Discovery Award

Health Services Research Award

Frontiers Award

Digital and Data Health Innovation Award

The Peter Wills Medal

Nominations close 11.59 pm AEST, 24 April 2026.

Find out more