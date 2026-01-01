John Michael Arthur Chappell, 1940–2018

John Chappell was a geoscientist whose work on Quaternary sea-level change, landscapes, and climate helped to link Earth’s ice volume, sea levels, and past climates. Elected a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science in 1992, he made enduring contributions in geomorphology, coastal science, and environmental history. Colleagues describe him as a polymath, gifted with a prodigious memory, always ready to explain complex ideas with clarity, and unfailingly generous in his support of students and peers. Beyond his professional achievements, he was a devoted family man and a loyal friend to many.

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