Australia-USA Mobility Fund Supports an Australian PhD candidate to host a senior US-based researcher in Australia for a short, focused visit.

Supports an Australian PhD candidate to host a senior US-based researcher in Australia for a short, focused visit. Proposals in any health-related field of natural science will be considered, with preference for cancer-related research.

Proposals in any health-related field of natural science will be considered, with preference for cancer-related research. Designed to initiate long-term collaboration and support the applicant’s career development.

The Adam J Berry Memorial Fund supports early-career research links between Australia and the United States in health-related natural sciences, with preference given to cancer-related research.



Established by the Berry family and the Australian Academy of Science, the Fund honours Adam J Berry, a young researcher with dual Australian and United States citizenship. For more than 20 years, the Fund supported Australian junior scientists to visit the National Institutes of Health in the United States.



This restructured program continues that legacy by supporting Australian PhD candidates and early-career researchers (ECR) to build international research capability from within their Australian home institution.



Through this program, applicants can apply for up to A$5,000 (ex GST) funding to host a senior United States-based researcher in Australia for a short, focused visit. The visit should provide direct benefit to the applicant’s research development, for example through mentoring, methods development, collaborative research activity, knowledge exchange or the development of tangible research outputs.



The program is intended to create a practical opportunity for emerging Australian researchers to deepen their expertise, strengthen international connections and lay the foundation for longer-term Australia-United States collaboration.

Key dates

Below are the key dates for the application process. While we aim to keep to this schedule, some dates may change depending on circumstances.

2 July 2026 Applications open 16 September 2026 Applications close at 11.59pm (AEST) September to October Assessment period November 2026 Notification of outcome 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2027 Visit period

GUIDELINES The guidelines provide important information about eligibility, submission requirements and assessment processes. Applicants should review them carefully before submitting an application.