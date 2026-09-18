Submission – Horizon Europe implementation

Establishment of an effective implementation architecture is essential to realise the strategic benefits of Australia’s association to Horizon Europe, enhancing national resilience and opening new avenues for innovation and discovery.

To support development of this structure in the timeframe to participate in 2027, the Academy advises that the Australian Government leverages existing capability within the research system to host the National Contact Points.

The Academy proposes a model where the National Contact Points are hosted within Australia’s learned academies, structured by theme. The existing advice capability and national and international networks of the Academies are the ideal complement to drive Australia’s participation in Horizon Europe.

The Academy also recommends:

The Australian Government targets incentives at the pre-proposal stage, such as bilateral and multilateral seed funding and brokerage initiatives, to support development of research partnerships that generate successful Horizon Europe proposals.

As well as aligning with national priorities, the Australian government should also promote collaborations that will deepen Australia’s capability in strategic areas to support a thriving research system and build national capability.

When measuring success, more attention be given to participation rates and diversity of proposals, amount awarded and development of strategic international collaboration networks and less emphasis be placed on success rate.

The Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISR) and the Australian Bureau of Statistics engage with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to consider how investment in Horizon Europe, and Horizon Europe funding, will be reflected in Australia’s R&D statistics to ensure the impact of association on the research system can be measured via this indicator.

Australia’s ability to capitalise on the opportunity of Horizon Europe also depends on the strength of our domestic research system and R&D investment. The Academy urges the Australian Government to implement the recommendations of Ambitious Australia and raise Australia’s R&D investment to internationally competitive levels.