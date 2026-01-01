Bright Minds, Bold Voices: Food, science and the stories we swallow

Feed your curiosity with a fresh slice of the science behind what we crave, what we eat, and why.
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Bright Minds Bold Voices

Discover the science and culture behind why we eat the way we do. How do the invisible forces of messaging influence our health, wellbeing and the choices we make every day?

In conversation with ABC Canberra's Lish Fejer, we’ll be joined by two superstars of food and nutrition:

  • Adam Liaw – Cook, writer and broadcaster
    Adam has been bringing his passion for food and nutrition to a global audience since his MasterChef Australia victory in 2010. With a Bachelor of Science, nine cookbooks and countless television programs under his belt, Adam’s life is dedicated to promoting good nutrition.
  • Dr Emma Beckett – Food and nutrition scientist 
    With degrees in nutrition, food science and health, Emma dedicates a large amount of time to sharing no-nonsense nutrition information, breaking down misinformation and marketing hype. 

Together, they will unpack the five basic tastes, what makes “good food” and the biology, psychology and evolution that shape our eating habits. 

You’ll leave with fresh takes and practical ideas that will transform how you think about your next bite.

This event is for everyone including students, professionals, academics, lifelong learners and those simply curious about why we eat the way we eat.

 

Buy a ticket

Event details

Date: Tuesday 25 August 2026

Time: Canapés and drinks are served from 5.30pm, with the talks (and the livestream) 6.00–7.00pm AEST

Venue: The Shine Dome, 15 Gordon Street, Acton, ACT (and free online livestream)

Cost: $22pp ($17pp for students)

 

Speakers

Adam is the author of nine cookbooks and has hosted a range of documentary, food and entertainment programs including 'Tomorrow Tonight', 'The Cook Up with Adam Liaw', 'Destination Flavour', and 'How Taste Changed the World'. He is one of Australia’s most in-demand writers and broadcasters, and is a columnist for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and Sunday Life magazine. He has a double degree in science and law from the University of Adelaide.
Dr Emma Beckett is a food and nutrition scientist, registered nutritionist, communicator and educator at Australian Catholic University. She holds multiple degrees in nutrition, food science, science management, epidemiology and biomedical science. She has a diverse media portfolio including writing for BBC Science Focus and the podcast Cooked for Science Friction on ABC Radio National. With a combination of evidence and real-world pragmatism, she aims to empower people to apply nutrition science in the context of their own lives.

 

Series details

More about the series

The Australian Academy of Science’s public speaker series in 2026 will explore today’s challenges and tomorrow’s solutions, underpinned by science.

Each event will pair a prominent public figure with a top scientist or innovator. Together with ABC Canberra’s Lish Fejer, they will explore the big issues shaping our future, and the important role science and research plays in everyday life.

Find out more about the Bright Minds, Bold Voices speaker series

Series passes are available until Tuesday 14 April. Individual event tickets can be purchased at any time.

 

Buy a series pass

Series host

The Academy is pleased to welcome back ABC's Lish Fejer as the host for all the events across this series. As a seasoned radio broadcaster and passionate science communicator, Lish will deliver illuminating sessions with her engaging style and thought-provoking questions.

Series convenor

Thank you to our convenor for 2026:

  • Professor Stephen Simpson AC FAA FRS, University of Sydney

Series supporter

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