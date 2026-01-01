Bright Minds, Bold Voices: Food, science and the stories we swallow

Discover the science and culture behind why we eat the way we do. How do the invisible forces of messaging influence our health, wellbeing and the choices we make every day?

In conversation with ABC Canberra's Lish Fejer, we’ll be joined by two superstars of food and nutrition:

Adam Liaw – Cook, writer and broadcaster

Adam has been bringing his passion for food and nutrition to a global audience since his MasterChef Australia victory in 2010. With a Bachelor of Science, nine cookbooks and countless television programs under his belt, Adam’s life is dedicated to promoting good nutrition.

– Cook, writer and broadcaster Adam has been bringing his passion for food and nutrition to a global audience since his MasterChef Australia victory in 2010. With a Bachelor of Science, nine cookbooks and countless television programs under his belt, Adam’s life is dedicated to promoting good nutrition. Dr Emma Beckett – Food and nutrition scientist

With degrees in nutrition, food science and health, Emma dedicates a large amount of time to sharing no-nonsense nutrition information, breaking down misinformation and marketing hype.

Together, they will unpack the five basic tastes, what makes “good food” and the biology, psychology and evolution that shape our eating habits.

You’ll leave with fresh takes and practical ideas that will transform how you think about your next bite.

This event is for everyone including students, professionals, academics, lifelong learners and those simply curious about why we eat the way we eat.