Bright Minds, Bold Voices: Food, science and the stories we swallow
Discover the science and culture behind why we eat the way we do. How do the invisible forces of messaging influence our health, wellbeing and the choices we make every day?
In conversation with ABC Canberra's Lish Fejer, we’ll be joined by two superstars of food and nutrition:
- Adam Liaw – Cook, writer and broadcaster
Adam has been bringing his passion for food and nutrition to a global audience since his MasterChef Australia victory in 2010. With a Bachelor of Science, nine cookbooks and countless television programs under his belt, Adam’s life is dedicated to promoting good nutrition.
- Dr Emma Beckett – Food and nutrition scientist
With degrees in nutrition, food science and health, Emma dedicates a large amount of time to sharing no-nonsense nutrition information, breaking down misinformation and marketing hype.
Together, they will unpack the five basic tastes, what makes “good food” and the biology, psychology and evolution that shape our eating habits.
You’ll leave with fresh takes and practical ideas that will transform how you think about your next bite.
This event is for everyone including students, professionals, academics, lifelong learners and those simply curious about why we eat the way we eat.
Event details
Date: Tuesday 25 August 2026
Time: Canapés and drinks are served from 5.30pm, with the talks (and the livestream) 6.00–7.00pm AEST
Venue: The Shine Dome, 15 Gordon Street, Acton, ACT (and free online livestream)
Cost: $22pp ($17pp for students)
Speakers
Series details
More about the series
The Australian Academy of Science’s public speaker series in 2026 will explore today’s challenges and tomorrow’s solutions, underpinned by science.
Each event will pair a prominent public figure with a top scientist or innovator. Together with ABC Canberra’s Lish Fejer, they will explore the big issues shaping our future, and the important role science and research plays in everyday life.
Find out more about the Bright Minds, Bold Voices speaker series
Series passes are available until Tuesday 14 April. Individual event tickets can be purchased at any time.
Series host
Series convenor
Thank you to our convenor for 2026:
- Professor Stephen Simpson AC FAA FRS, University of Sydney