Bright Minds, Bold Voices: From research to reality – Australia's opportunity

What happens what Australia backs its brightest minds?

From the solar panels on your roof to the medicines in your cabinet, Australian ingenuity makes everyday life better. Australia has world-class research – but it's time to back our own ability to make it count. We're exploring how we invest in science and what it really takes to turn great ideas into change that matters to us all.

In conversation with ABC Canberra's Lish Fejer, we'll be joined by:

Senator David Pocock , former captain of the Wallabies and vice-captain of the Brumbies. Now an independent senator for the ACT.

, former captain of the Wallabies and vice-captain of the Brumbies. Now an independent senator for the ACT. Second speaker to be announced soon

This event is for everyone including students, professionals, academics, policymakers, lifelong learners, and those simply curious about how science impacts our everyday lives.