Bright Minds, Bold Voices: From research to reality – Australia's opportunity
What happens when an influential Australian changemaker meets a trailblazing scientist? To find out, join the Australian Academy of Science for the 2026 Public Speaker Series.
What happens what Australia backs its brightest minds?
From the solar panels on your roof to the medicines in your cabinet, Australian ingenuity makes everyday life better. Australia has world-class research – but it's time to back our own ability to make it count. We're exploring how we invest in science and what it really takes to turn great ideas into change that matters to us all.
In conversation with ABC Canberra's Lish Fejer, we'll be joined by:
Senator David Pocock, former captain of the Wallabies and vice-captain of the Brumbies. Now an independent senator for the ACT.
Second speaker to be announced soon
This event is for everyone including students, professionals, academics, policymakers, lifelong learners, and those simply curious about how science impacts our everyday lives.
Time: Canapés and drinks are served from 5.30pm, with the talks (and the livestream) 6.00pm–7.00pm AEDT
Venue: The Shine Dome, 15 Gordon Street, Acton, ACT (and free online livestream)
Cost: $22pp ($17pp for students)
Speakers
Senator
David Pocock
Independent Senator for the ACT
Having migrated from Zimbabwe with his family as a teenager, David went on to captain the Wallabies and vice-captain the Brumbies as part of a stellar rugby career. He has been awarded for leadership both on and off the field.
With a Master of Sustainable Agriculture, David also has a track record as a powerful advocate on issues ranging from climate action to marriage equality.
He has been involved in multiple small businesses and has co-founded numerous not-for-profit community initiatives in Australia and overseas, including with his wife Emma.
In 2021, David attended the COP26 climate summit and led 'The Cool Down' campaign that saw over 470 Australian athletes from 40+ sports call on the Australian Government to lift its ambition on climate change.
Upon returning home, he announced his run as the community-endorsed Independent Senate candidate for the ACT. After campaigning on a platform of integrity, doing politics differently and making Canberra count, David was successfully elected at the 21 May 2022 federal election.
Series details
More about the series
The Australian Academy of Science’s public speaker series in 2026 will explore today’s challenges and tomorrow’s solutions, underpinned by science.
Each event will pair a prominent public figure with a top scientist, researcher or innovator. Together with ABC Canberra’s Lish Fejer, they will explore the big issues shaping our future, and the important role science and research plays in everyday life.
The Academy is pleased to welcome back ABC's Lish Fejer as the host for all the events across this series. As a seasoned radio broadcaster and passionate science communicator, Lish will deliver illuminating sessions with her engaging style and thought-provoking questions.
Series convenor
Thank you to our convenor for 2026:
Professor Stephen Simpson AC FAA FRS, University of Sydney