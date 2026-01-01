Rudi Lemberg Fellowship Lecture

2026 Rudi Lemberg Fellow Professor Katrina Dlugosch will discuss her group's work on the responses of invasive and native plant species to environmental changes across space and time.

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Rapid evolutionary responses of invasive and native plants to changing environments: What are they doing and does it matter?

Professor Katrina Dlugosch’s lab group at the University of Arizona studies traits that affect the distribution and abundance of species and how these traits can evolve rapidly, on human timescales. They focus particularly on invasive species that are colonising new locations, as well as on native species responding to rapid environmental change. They are working to understand how genomic variation in these species interacts with their environment to shape adaptation and evolution of ecologically important traits. 

In this talk, Professor Dlugosch will discuss lessons from her group’s recent and ongoing work with two invasive plant systems (the fern Lygodium microphyllum, and the thistle Centaurea solstitialis) and with a native plant (the tiny borage Pectocarya recurvata), all responding to environmental changes across space and time. Their findings demonstrate the potential for rapid evolutionary genetic changes to alter ecological interactions and resulting patterns of distribution and abundance. 

Katrina Dlugosch is a Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona (Tucson, USA). She earned a Bachelor’s degree in botany and another in ecology, evolution and conservation biology from the University of Washington (Seattle, USA), and a PhD in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of California (Santa Cruz, USA). She conducted postdoctoral research at the University of British Columbia (Vancouver, Canada), before joining the University of Arizona in 2011. She is a leading expert on invasive species – the plants and animals that move into new areas and often cause environmental or agricultural damage. Her lab’s research focuses on genetic variation in these species, exploring how the DNA within invading populations allows introduced species to adapt remarkably quickly to survive in their new homes.

Event contact

For any enquiries, please contact the Dr Claire Stephens at claire.stephens@anu.edu.au

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