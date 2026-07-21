New National Competitive Grants Program a sensible response to scarcity

The Australian Academy of Science welcomes the Australian Research Council’s (ARC’s) focus on supporting creative and outstanding early-stage research through the updated National Competitive Grants Program (NCGP) Policy Review, released today.

The consolidation of 15 schemes into 7 marks the most significant restructure of the NCGP in more than 15 years, and is a sensible response in a constrained funding environment.

“The new NCGP puts the ARC’s focus back where it belongs: funding discovery research. This is the realignment the Academy has been calling for,” said Professor Sam Berkovic AC, Academy President.

The Academy particularly welcomes consolidation of the NCGP’s schemes and the accompanying commitment to reduce administrative and reporting burden on researchers and universities.

“Fewer, simpler schemes that run for longer periods mean needing to apply less frequently, which leaves more time for doing science. This kind of administrative streamlining has been long overdue,” Professor Berkovic said.

Investment must support entire talent pipeline

The Academy supports the changes to the NCGP which aim to improve its efficiency, access and equity.

“The new Indigenous Excellence scheme is a positive step, helping the advancement of Indigenous researchers and improving diversity,” Professor Berkovic said.

“The Academy also strongly welcomes the measures to create more opportunities for early-career researchers, who are the future of Australia’s research capability.

“However, this support must be matched by clear career pathways for these researchers into mid-career and senior research leadership.

“The reduced emphasis on flagship opportunities for mid-career and senior researchers potentially risks weakening Australia’s ability to attract and retain internationally recognised research leaders.

“A high-performing, globally competitive research system requires investment across the entire talent pipeline.”

Robust, sophisticated evaluation will be essential to assess the impacts of the new NCGP and monitor for any unintended consequences.

Redesign cannot replace investment

Redesigning the NCGP cannot make up for an ongoing decline in overall R&D investment.

The Review is a sensible and measured response to scarcity, but scarcity should not become Australia's long-term research strategy.

“Over the last decade, government investment in the ARC’s competitive grants programs has declined in real terms. This means that the ARC is being asked to do more with less,” Professor Berkovic said.

“This is a potentially transformational time for Australia’s science system – if we seize the opportunity.

"The Academy urges the Australian Government to accelerate its implementation of the Ambitious Australia review and stands ready to support these efforts.”