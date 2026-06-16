Australia–Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Initiative (AVSTICI) Grants

Following the scientific merit assessment, the Department will undertake due diligence checks on all applications and national security checks on the successful applicants. These checks form part of the overall eligibility assessment. Although the due diligence responses are not scored, the information provided, or not provided, may affect an application’s eligibility and whether it can proceed.

National security risk considerations

Applicants will be asked questions to help understand the risks to national security in the projects to enable personnel to implement mitigations and conduct research as safely as possible.

Risks to the national interest are broad and varying in their nature and impact. In science and technology research, they include foreign interference and espionage, intellectual property theft and the application of science and technology.

Eligible activities under this grant may have national security implications. It is your responsibility to consider any such implications of the proposed project and identify, assess and appropriately manage any such risks as reflected in your risk management plan, particularly relating to export controls, intellectual property rights protection, espionage and foreign interference and unwanted transfer of technology, knowledge, data or information.

You must inform the department if you identify any material risks relating to national security. To assist with managing security risks, you are strongly encouraged to review the department’s Guide to undertaking international collaboration and the Guidelines to Counter Foreign Interference in the Australian University Sector by the Department of Education.

Due diligence

We will conduct due diligence on your application to assess its suitability for this Grant Opportunity. Our due diligence will include an assessment of financial, legal/regulatory, governance or other related risks.

The scope of our due diligence will cover you and any Australian organisations that you may partner with to perform, facilitate or deliver the eligible activities under this Grant Opportunity (Partner Organisations). This may include Partner Organisations’ directors, officers, senior managers, key personnel and related bodies corporate (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001).

We may also consider any matters relating to you or your grant application more generally that could bring the Australian Government into disrepute under this Grant Opportunity.

Our due diligence will include reviewing the information that you provide to us as a part of your grant application, and may also include (but may not be limited to) reviewing:

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) or international company searches, including organisational extracts and searches of the banned and disqualified register, as well as bankruptcy and personal name searches

adverse media searches

search of matters before courts.

When we assess your application, we may consider and take into account any risk that your application could conflict with Australian Government policy.

We may ask you to provide us with further information to assist us in assessing risks identified during this due diligence process.

We may exclude your application from the assessment process if we determine that it presents an unacceptable level of risk.

Know your partner

You should ensure that you know who you are collaborating with by undertaking appropriate due diligence, proportionate to the risk and subject to available information, on all partners and personnel participating in the project. This should take into account any potential security, ethical, legal and reputational risks, and, where necessary, you should be prepared to demonstrate how you will manage and mitigate any identified risks.

Export controls

Australia’s export control regime limits the overseas transfer of goods and technologies listed on the Defence and Strategic Goods List (DSGL). The regime may apply to the export of products, and to any situation involving the overseas transfer, sharing, publication or brokering of controlled goods, technology, software or related knowledge.

It is your responsibility to consider whether the export control regime applies to your activity. If you are unsure whether your activity may require an export license, you should review the self-assessment guide for ‘controlled items’ and/or contact Defence Export Controls (DEC).

Foreign Affiliations

Eligible activities under this grant may involve partners or personnel with foreign affiliations. You must inform us of any relationships between project participants and foreign parties that could influence or benefit from the proposed activity. Such relationships may include foreign ownership or sponsorship, connections to foreign governments, militaries, political parties, or other organisations, and membership of foreign talent programs. You must also inform us of the establishment of any such relationships throughout the life of the grant.

This grant will not fund any procurement, commercial, business development or supply chain activity by a lead, partner or subcontractor from:

any countries listed on the Autonomous Sanctions Regulations (this includes any goods or services originating from a sanctioned source);

listed terrorist organisations for the purposes of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth) (details are available here.);

any entity listed on the ‘World Bank’s Listing of Ineligible Firms and Individuals’ posted on the World Bank Listing of Ineligible Firms and Individuals webpage;

any entity, individual or organisations owned, controlled by, acting on behalf of, or at the direction of individuals, entities or organisations listed above; or

any entity, individual or organisation that provides support, resources or assets (directly or indirectly) to any of the individuals, entities and organisations listed above.

Foreign Government Affiliations

Eligible activities under this grant may involve partners or personnel with connections to foreign governments. You must inform us if you, your project partners or any project personnel are receiving funding or benefits from, or otherwise affiliated with, a foreign government, including:

a foreign state or local government

a foreign military, intelligence organisation or police force

an organisation owned or sponsored by a foreign government (such as a state-owned corporation or state-sponsored university)

a foreign government talent program.

You must give proper detail to enable us to evaluate your relationship with the foreign government, and we may request further details from you. You must also inform us of the establishment of any such relationships throughout the life of the grant.

Intellectual property rights

Applicants must provide details of Intellectual Property (IP) arrangements in their applications. This includes both the use of IP in the project and the proposed ownership rights to IP generated by the project as well as strategies for protecting Australia’s interests. You and your project partners must negotiate arrangements and procedures for using and handling all IP created through the project, in a manner that is fair to all partners and beneficial to Australia. This may include the allocation of IP rights, or of income from IP, between you and your partners. The agreements should be in accordance with laws and regulations in Australia and provide for:

adequate and effective protection and equitable distribution of any benefits from IP rights created in or resulting directly from cooperative activities (foreground IP rights)

ownership of foreground IP rights to be allocated on the basis of respective contribution and equitable interests

terms and conditions for the commercialisation and other forms of dissemination of the foreground IP rights

adequate and effective protection of IP rights provided by the organisations, enterprises and institutions prior to or in the course of such cooperative activities, for example, the licensing or utilisation of such IP rights on equitable terms (background IP rights).

Australian participants should approach IP negotiations in line with the principles outlined on business.gov.au and the National Principles of Intellectual Property Management for Publicly Funded Research.

Disclosure of Commonwealth, state or territory financial penalties

You are responsible for ensuring that your application is complete and accurate. Giving false or misleading information to the Department is a serious offence under the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth). We will investigate any false or misleading information and may exclude your application from further consideration.

You must disclose whether you, any Partner Organisations, Relevant Parties or other persons of authority have been subject to any pecuniary penalty (not including penalty decisions under appeal or penalties paid), whether civil, criminal or administrative, imposed by a Commonwealth, State, or Territory Court or a Commonwealth, State, or Territory Entity. If this is the case, you must provide all relevant details to the Department regarding the matter(s) for consideration.

You must also inform us of any such penalty imposed against you, any Partner Organisations, Relevant Parties, or relevant persons of authority throughout the life of the grant.

Disclosure of International Financial Penalties

You must disclose whether any of you, any Partner Organisations, Relevant Parties or other persons of authority, have been subject to any pecuniary penalty (not including penalty decisions under appeal or penalties paid), whether civil, criminal or administrative, imposed by a foreign government or international regulation entity (e.g. WTO). If this is the case, you must provide advice to the Department regarding the matter for consideration.

You must also inform us of any such penalty imposed against you, any Partner Organisations, Relevant Parties, or relevant persons of authority throughout the life of the grant.