Leaders unite around case for backing Australian science

Left to right: Professor Margaret Sheil AO FAA FTSE, Secretary Science Policy; Professor Veena Sahajwalla AO FAA FTSE, Academy Fellow; Bran Black, Chief Executive, Business Council of Australia; Peter Hartcher, International and Political Editor of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

Business and research voices came together at Science at the Shine Dome Gala Dinner on Wednesday 16 September for a conversation focused on the importance of R&D for Australia's future prosperity, security and quality of life.

“It’s not a case of being able to say there’s an opportunity for Australia to progress as a consequence of better investment in research and development,” said Bran Black, Chief Executive of the Business Council of Australia.

“I would say it is absolutely necessary. It is critical that we do that.”

The sentiments were echoed by Minister for Science, the Hon Tim Ayres, who was in attendance and acknowledged “a sense of urgency” not just for economic growth, but also “achieving important objectives in the national interest.”

The panel, moderated by journalist Peter Hartcher, also included Professor Margaret Sheil, the Academy’s Secretary Science Policy, and Professor Veena Sahajwalla, Academy Fellow.

The discussion opened by sketching a vision for a restored R&D sector, 20 years from now: sovereign capability built from fundamental discovery through to local manufacturing, and opportunities reaching every community, regional and urban alike.

But Australia’s current investment in R&D sits well below the OECD average, as the Academy’s recent Restore Science campaign has brought to national attention.

The panel agreed that this shortfall carries a real social and economic cost.

Black noted that a substantial proportion of Australia’s backslide in R&D investment compared to peers could be chalked up to lagging business R&D investment, which is a full percentage point behind the OECD average.

“What we need to be doing in order to facilitate more [business] investment is making sure that we’ve got more competitive settings across the board,” he said, pointing to the R&D tax incentive and company tax rate as potential levers and prompting a lively discussion about the settings in other innovation-driven nations, such as Germany.

Professor Sahajwalla highlighted the importance closer, faster collaboration between researchers, industry and communities, with people at the centre. “If we want to be able to retain talented people in Australia and bring more talent into the country, we have to ask the question: are we creating an ecosystem that allows people to move seamlessly between research and business?” she said.

Professor Sheil noted that translation doesn’t just happen. It needs stable, long-term funding. “We won’t be able to translate anything if we don’t have fundamental discoveries to translate,” she said, pointing to quantum technology as being built “on the back of investments through the ARC and other funding agencies 20 years ago”.

“Counterintuitively, you get more innovation with longer term funding … when there's more certainty, people take more risks,” she added.

Professor Sheil recalled the energy and excitement generated by the ‘Backing Australia’s ability’ innovation action plan from 2001, which brought together business and research.

“We attracted great people to this country. We attracted great students into science. And so I think we need some enthusiasm and hope, and to spend a little less time worrying about the mechanics,” she said.

Watch the full conversation here.

Highlights elsewhere at Science at Shine Dome 2026

New Fellows welcomed

Twenty-four outstanding scientists were admitted into the Fellowship during an official ceremony, where they signed the historic Charter Book.

Watch the admission ceremony recording.