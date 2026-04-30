Message from the President: April 2026

This newsletter marks my last as Academy President. As my term draws to a close, I find myself reflecting on what makes this Academy matter – not just as an institution, but as a voice for science at a time when that voice has never been more necessary.

This month offered plenty of reminders of why that voice must be clear and persistent.

I joined an industry roundtable hosted by Senator the Hon Tim Ayres, focused on how to implement the Ambitious Australia report's recommendations as a cohesive package – a welcome sign that Government is thinking seriously about the structural challenges ahead.

The May Budget offers an early test of that intent. Rebuilding Australia’s research system will take sustained investment over multiple budgets, but it must start sooner rather than later.

Keep an eye out for the Academy’s analysis of how science fares in the upcoming federal Budget.

Not all news this month was encouraging. The Government’s decision earlier this month to withdraw from the European Southern Observatory (ESO), to put it plainly, is short-sighted and damaging.

The Academy has made its position clear: this move cuts our researchers off from world-leading facilities and international collaboration at precisely the moment our R&D system can least afford it.

On a different front, the Academy contributed to something I consider vital for a healthy democracy. We collaborated with the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences on a report published this month by the Office of the Chief Scientist, examining how the human brain processes misinformation and disinformation.

In an age of information overload, science has a crucial role in helping society build resilience. I encourage you to read the report.

Within the Academy itself, with the departure of our Chief Executive Anna-Maria Arabia OAM, Council took the opportunity to assess the Academy’s future leadership needs.

Rather than simply replacing the role, we considered what structure would best serve the Academy at this time.

After careful consideration, we’ve transitioned from a Chief Executive model to an Executive Director model, reflecting Council’s intention to play a more visible and active role in strategic leadership.

With that direction set, I am pleased to announce that Council has appointed Ms Melissa Abberton as the Academy’s Executive Director, effective immediately. Mel has served the Academy with distinction for the past five years as Chief Operating Officer, bringing financial rigour, commercial acumen and extensive experience in leading organisational and cultural change.

It has been an honour to lead the Academy over the past four years. I am deeply grateful to my fellow Council members, Academy Fellows and secretariat staff for your support throughout my Presidency.

Of course, the work to advance Australia as a nation that embraces scientific knowledge is never done. At the Academy’s Annual General Meeting on 21 May, I will hand over to incoming President Professor Sam Berkovic AC. I wish him every success in the role.

I also acknowledge the Fellows who will commence new Council roles in May:

Professor Steven Chown – Foreign Secretary

Professor Hala Zreiqat AM – Secretary, Education

Professor Naomi McClure-Griffiths – Spokesperson for Integrity

Professor Christine Beveridge – Member, Biological Sciences

Professor Rob Baxter AM – Member, Biological Sciences

My deepest gratitude goes to outgoing Council members: Professors Lyn Beazley AO, Jim Williams AO, Frances Separovic AO and Alan Andersen.

My thanks also go to Anna-Maria Arabia. Over a tenure of almost 10 years, Anna-Maria's leadership strengthened the Academy's reach and impact across public policy, STEM education and global scientific engagement.

And finally, some genuinely wonderful news hot off the press – I’d like to congratulate the Academy Fellows who were recently elected members of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS): Professors David Lindenmayer AO, Ary Hoffmann AC, Rana Munns, Peter Bartlett, Craig Moritz and Gareth McKinley (Corresponding Member).

I was also honoured to be elected an international member myself for which I am humbled and grateful.

NAS membership is a widely regarded as one of the highest honours in science. I believe this is a record number of Academy Fellows elected in a single year. A remarkable achievement!

We will announce the election of our 2026 Fellows on 21 May.

I hope you enjoy this edition of the newsletter.

Professor Chennupati Jagadish AC PresAA FRS FREng FTSE